After certified electoral loss, Trump issues statement pledging an 'orderly transition on Jan. 20'

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, with Vermont's three electoral votes being counted in a joint session of Congress, President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes to become the next president. About 10 minutes later, after Wyoming's three votes were accepted, Vice President Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role as president of the Senate, read out the totals, certifying Biden's electoral victory and President Trump's loss.

BREAKING: Vice President Pence announces the 306-232 Electoral College vote count after hours of debate, officially affirming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners of the election https://t.co/wTKxzqAo9U pic.twitter.com/tFW58tANA4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2021

Trump had publicly and privately cajoled Pence into trying to somehow overturn Biden's win, but Pence does not have that authority and did not try to claim it. When Pence made that clear Wednesday afternoon, as the electoral vote count began, a pro-Trump mob marched to the Capitol, broke through barriers and pushed past police, and violently occupied the House and Senate chambers, plus House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) office and other off-limits areas. Four people died.

When Congress reconvened Wednesday night, the House and Senate considered objections to the electoral tallies in Arizona and Pennsylvania. After hours of debate, both objections were easily shot down. Peter Weber