Impeachment seemingly off the table as House, Senate depart until inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration remains the most likely way President Trump will be pushed out of office.

After a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building on Wednesday, Democrats launched calls to impeach Trump once again for inciting the violence. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) even said she was drawing up articles of impeachment against him. But with the Senate and House both departing after certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college win early Thursday morning, with no plans to return for the next two weeks, a second impeachment seems unlikely.

The House isn't coming back into session until after the inauguration. The Senate has adjourned until Jan. 19. Surreal cap to yesterday. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 7, 2021

Invoking the fourth clause of the 25th Amendment remains an option for Trump's removal. With Vice President Mike Pence's approval, a majority of Cabinet secretaries can tell Congress they'd like to remove the president, and Pence would take office until Jan. 20; Congress can also move to invoke the clause. Some Cabinet secretaries were reportedly discussing the option on Wednesday.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Thursday announced he wanted the 25th amendment to be invoked, joining several other Democrats who said the same. Kathryn Krawczyk