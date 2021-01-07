Pelosi joins Schumer in calling for Trump's removal from office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has backed calls for President Trump to be removed from office, potentially through the impeachment process.

During a news conference Thursday, Pelosi called for Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a riot that left four people dead. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) previously called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and said that if it isn't, Congress should impeach and remove Trump.

"Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America," Pelosi said. "In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment."

Pelosi added that Congress "may be prepared to move forward with impeachment" if the 25th Amendment is not invoked to remove Trump. She called this the "overwhelming sentiment of my caucus" and described Trump as a "very dangerous person who should not continue in office." In addition to Pelosi and Schumer, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, also backed impeaching and removing Trump.

Trump was previously impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 but remained in office after being acquitted by the Senate.

"We'll review what our options are in terms of the 25th Amendment," Pelosi said. "If he wants to be unique and be doubly impeached, that's kind of up to him and his Cabinet as to whether he should stay in office." Brendan Morrow