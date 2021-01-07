Schumer calls for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment or impeachment

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is calling for President Trump to be "immediately" removed from office following Wednesday's riots in Washington, D.C.

The Democratic leader in a statement on Thursday announced his support for removing Trump either through the invocation of the 25th Amendment or impeachment after the "insurrection against the United States, incited by the president" on Wednesday.

"The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment," Schumer said. "If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday in a riot that left four people dead after Trump addressed the supporters and told them to "walk down to the Capitol" while Congress met to certify his election loss. Some Cabinet secretaries have reportedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, and on Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) backed this step. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) also announced Wednesday she would be drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump, who was previously impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 but acquitted by the Senate. Brendan Morrow