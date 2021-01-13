GOP congressmembers led 'reconnaissance' tours through Capitol before attack, Democrat says

"Last week we saw one of the darkest days in American history, and for better or worse, I was there," The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper said in a dispatch Tuesday. Klepper accompanied the mob of President Trump's supporters as they marched on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, peppering them with questions along the way, but he left when the first shots were fired and before the ransacking began.

"It's been six days since MAGA terrorists ransacked our Capitol building, but the danger hasn't passed yet," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. The FBI has warned that new "'armed protests' are being planned from Jan. 16 through at least Jan. 20 — four days! That's not an anti-government insurgency, that's a music festival. It's Coupchella — which is really the only place it's appropriate to go shirtless in buffalo horns." He eventually mocked the shirtless, horn-wearing "Q Shaman," Jake Angeli, for demanding organic food in jail — and rolled his eyes at a judge ordering that he get it.

"For almost a week now, we've had people trying to tell us what we saw isn't what we saw," so it was "reassuring" to see the FBI say "the MAGA maniacs who tried to overthrow the government are going to pay," Colbert said. "So, MAGA-heads who thought the feds were out to get you, I'm happy to say: they are now. I have a feeling you'll soon be occupying another federal building for a long time."