Democrat Jason Crow calls out Republicans 'afraid' to impeach over death threats: 'Welcome to the club'

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) doesn't have much tolerance for Republicans who are afraid of impeaching President Trump.

Ahead of Wednesday's impeachment vote, Crow, a former Army Ranger who remained on the House floor during last week's Capitol attack to make sure other congressmembers made it out, had harsh words for the "morally bankrupt" GOP congressmembers who have fallen into "conspiracy theories" that incited the pro-Trump rioters. But he's also not impressed with the "majority of them" who are "paralyzed with fear" because "they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment." "Welcome to the club," Crow added, noting Democrats have gotten death threats "for a long time" but are planning to impeach anyway.

WATCH: Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) says majority of GOP "paralyzed with fear" @RepJasonCrow: "I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues. ... A couple of them broke down in tears ... saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment." pic.twitter.com/ESEu40WW1P — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 13, 2021

Politico's Tim Alberta and CNN's Jamie Gangel both corroborated Crow's telling, with Alberta reporting that several Republicans "want to impeach, but fear casting that vote could get them or their families murdered," Alberta tweeted.

And freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) said as much publicly on Monday, telling CNBC's Shep Smith that while he's still considering whether he'll vote to impeach, he and other Republicans trying to "vote our conscience" fully "expect" people will "try to kill us" if they split with Trump. But Meijer said he won't object to impeach purely "based on what reaction it might cause," adding that "we can't let ourselves be held hostage." Kathryn Krawczyk