House GOP leader McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for Capitol riot

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) argued Wednesday against impeaching President Trump a second time, but still urged him to accept responsibility for his role in last week's Capitol riot.

The Republican leader spoke during debate on an article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection after his supporters stormed the Capitol in a deadly riot. McCarthy argued that impeaching Trump "in such a short time frame would be a mistake" and would "further divide this nation."

At the same time, McCarthy sided with Democrats in agreeing Trump bears responsibility for the riot.

"That doesn't mean the president is free from fault," McCarthy said. "The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

McCarthy called on Trump to "accept his share of responsibility" for the riot. He also called for Congress to take action via a "fact-finding commission and a censure resolution" instead of impeachment, arguing "most Americans want neither inaction nor retribution," but instead "durable, bipartisan justice." Trump on Tuesday refused to take responsibility for the riot, even after McCarthy reportedly told Republicans the president accepted some responsibility. Brendan Morrow