McConnell tells GOP he's undecided on convicting Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is still on the fence when it comes to impeaching the leader of his party.

In a Wednesday message to his GOP colleagues, McConnell said that "while the press has been full of speculation," he doesn't know yet how he'll vote yet on President Trump's impeachment following a siege by his supporters on the Capitol. "I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate," McConnell said, per his office. Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post concluded that meant McConnell "is considering voting to convict Trump on inciting an insurrection."

The message comes hours after McConnell rejected calls to reconvene the Senate ahead of its planned Jan. 19 return. McConnell's Wednesday decision means it's unlikely the Senate will vote on Trump's impeachment before he leaves office Jan. 20.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses, and that he's happy Democrats have decided to pursue charges, as opposed to the last impeachment around. Kathryn Krawczyk