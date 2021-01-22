Mira Furlan, Babylon 5 and Lost star, dies at 65

Mira Furlan, the actress known best for her performances on Babylon 5 and Lost, has died at 65.

A statement posted to Furlan's Twitter account announced her death on Thursday night, according to Variety. Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski confirmed the news in a statement, in which he said "we've known for some time now that Mira's health was failing." He did not disclose a cause of death.

Furlan starred as Minbari ambassador Delenn on Babylon 5, and on Lost, she had a recurring role as Danielle Rousseau, the "French woman" who was already stranded on the island when the series began.

Straczynski in his tribute noted that Furlan, who was from the former Yugoslavia, had previously been "part of a touring theater group that continued to cross borders of the disintegrating country despite receiving death threats from both sides in the civil war," and he reflected on this "fiery, fearless side" of her that "fought ceaselessly for her art."

"Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of Babylon 5, and we are all devastated by the news," Straczynski wrote, going on to add, "As much as this is a time to grieve, it is also a time to celebrate her life and her courage." Brendan Morrow