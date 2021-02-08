U.S. considering requiring proof of negative coronavirus test for domestic air travel

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said federal officials are discussing whether passengers will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before being allowed on board domestic flights, telling Axios on HBO that any decision will be "guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out."
In order to try to keep more contagious coronavirus variants found in Britain and South Africa out of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January announced that in order to board an international flight to the U.S., a passenger must show a negative test result. On Monday, reporters asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about expanding coronavirus testing at airports, and she said this could help keep people who do not know they are infected from spreading the virus.
"There's more gathering that happens in airports, and so, to the extent that we have available tests to do testing, this would be yet another mitigation measure to try and decrease risk," Walensky said. Health officials are continuing to urge people to avoid all nonessential travel, and when they are in public, to ensure they are wearing masks and social distancing. Catherine Garcia
An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government.
Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start.
Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building.
The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." Catherine Garcia
No president is immune from scandal, President Biden included, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. But maybe not all scandals are created equal.
"Over the weekend, Biden took a short break from his day-to-day presidenting to catch the Super Bowl from his home in Delaware — and if you aren't immediately outraged about that, well, you obviously haven't been watching the last 48 hours of conservative news media," Noah said. "But it's not surprising that Biden bent the travel rules for himself, because he's been president for less that three weeks and already he's had more scandals than we can keep track of — although, my friends, we are going to try in our brand-new segment: 'Joe Biden, The Worst President in History That We Can Remember.'"
Noah covered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Space Force brouhaha, Biden's comments about honorable FBI agents, Hunter Biden's memoir deal, and the three scandals Biden chalked up even before becoming president. "That's right, Joe Biden stole 10 minutes of Donald Trump's presidency, or as Fox News calls it, Tenghazi," Noah deadpanned. "Who knows what Trump could have accomplished in those 10 minutes? I mean, maybe that's when he was finally going to release his health care plan. He could have used that time to walk down half a ramp! And do you have any idea how much Fox News Trump could have watched in that 10 minutes? Like, 10 minutes! So those are they many Joe Biden scandals by the muckraking journalists of conservative media in just his first three weeks in office." He predicted some Biden scandals that could come next.
One of those conservative would-be Biden muckrakers lost his platform over the weekend, and The Daily Show also took a moment to say farewell to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen." Watch his highlight reel below. Peter Weber
The Justice Department as soon as Tuesday will ask the remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to submit their resignations, paving the way for President Biden to choose the nation's top federal prosecutors, CNN and The Associated Press reported Monday night, citing a senior Justice Department official. The requests will affect 56 Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump. Many of Trump's appointees already resigned.
New administrations frequently replace some or all of the U.S. attorneys appointed by their predecessors. The shift to new appointees is expected to take several weeks, and some other U.S. attorneys may be asked to stay on for a while in some capacity, CNN reports, naming as an example Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., who is overseeing the investigation of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
The Senate has not yet scheduled a confirmation hearing for Biden's attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, because Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) opposed moving forward with the nomination while he was chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Democrats took control of Senate committees this week. Peter Weber
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) was one of the few House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, and in a new op-ed for The Washington Post, he explains to his fellow Republicans why it is so important to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Holding an impeachment trial is not "political theater" or a "waste of time," Kinzinger wrote. "If the GOP doesn't take a stand, the chaos of the past few months, and the past few years, could quickly return. The future of our party and our country depends on confronting what happened — so it doesn't happen again."
Impeaching Trump shows that "enough is enough," Kinzinger said, and he warned that "the situation could get much, much worse — with more violence and more division that cannot be overcome. The further down this road we go, the closer we come to the end of America as we know it."
Kinzinger called out Republicans who "encouraged" Trump's "dangerous lie" that the presidential election was stolen, and said the GOP of his youth "would never take that road." Trump "changed that dynamic," he argued, making the Republican Party one that runs on "outrage and the fear of a darker future." Kinzinger said he thinks more Republican voters "reject" this shift, but many have gone silent because "they assume the party's leaders no longer represent them."
Since voting to impeach, Kinzinger said he has heard from "tens of thousands of my constituents," and their reaction has been "overwhelmingly supportive." He said he "firmly" believes that the majority of Americans "reject the madness of the past four years," but the country won't be able to move forward "by ignoring what happened or refusing to hold accountable those responsible." That's a recipe for "chaos in the years ahead," he said, which is why convicting Trump is "necessary to save America from going further down a sad, dangerous road." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post.Catherine Garcia
Kudlow, a former CNBC host and commentator, served as director of the National Economic Council during the Trump administration. Starting next Tuesday, he will have his own Fox Business Network show during the 4 p.m. hour, which will then re-air at 7 p.m. Lou Dobbs Tonight used to air at 5 p.m., with a repeat at 7 p.m., but that show was unexpectedly canceled last week.
Dobbs, whose final show aired on Thursday, was the most popular host on Fox Business Network, CNN reports, but even then, he only averaged about 300,000 viewers at 5 p.m. Kudlow's show, which does not yet have a name, will replace After the Bell, which averaged around 150,000 viewers. CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Kudlow has been tasked with getting viewers to tune in to Fox Business News rather than CNBC, which has higher ratings. Catherine Garcia
The Senate on Monday confirmed Denis McDonough as secretary of Veterans Affairs.
McDonough, 51, was confirmed in an 87-7 vote. In 2013, he served as chief of staff to President Barack Obama, and before that was a deputy national security adviser. McDonough is only the second non-veteran to lead the VA.
In this role, he will have to guide the agency as it works to vaccinate millions of veterans, while also trying to repair its reputation, following scandals involving long waits and the falsification of records.
McDonough told the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee that he will overhaul the department. "This won't be easy," he said. "The Department of Veterans Affairs faces great challenges, challenges made even more daunting by the coronavirus pandemic. Its capabilities have not always risen to the needs of our veterans." Catherine Garcia
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger launched an investigation on Monday into phone calls former President Donald Trump made to state election officials during an attempt to overturn the presidential election results.
Walter Jones, a spokesman for the office, confirmed with ABC News that the investigation has begun, and said the inquiry will be "fact-finding and administrative in nature." The probe was triggered on Monday after George Washington University Law Prof. John Banzhaf filed a formal complaint, saying Trump may have violated three Georgia state laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, and intentional interference with performance of election duties.
Trump lost Georgia to President Biden, and made calls to Raffensperger and the secretary of state's chief investigator in his quest to overturn the results. In a recording made on Jan. 2 and obtained by ABC News, Trump is heard asking Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes — the number he would need to win the state.
Once the probe is finished, the State Election Board will decide whether a criminal referral should be sent to the state attorney general or Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has said the call between Trump and Raffensperger was "deeply disturbing." She also stated that "anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable." People close to Willis told ABC News even if the case is not referred to her, she might still pursue her own investigation. Catherine Garcia