How to watch Trump's second impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump will face an impeachment trial for the second time starting Tuesday.

Starting at 1 p.m. ET, Trump's lawyers and House impeachment managers will spend four hours debating the constitutionality of the trial in front of the Senate. After that, a simple majority vote of senators will allow the trial over Trump's alleged incitement of insurrection to proceed. It will all air on C-SPAN's cable channel C-SPAN2 and its website, as well as most major networks' websites. CBSN, MSNBC, and CNN will also air the trial live in full, as will ABC News' and most networks' streaming apps.

It's unlikely the trial will continue on Tuesday after the four hours of debate and vote. Starting Wednesday at noon, both Trump's defense and House Democrats will get 16 hours each to make their cases. Debate from each side will not be allowed to exceed 8 hours each day or two days total.

The whole trial is expected to proceed quickly, without lengthy hearings from witnesses like Trump's first trial a year ago. The Senate could vote to convict or acquit Trump as soon as early next week. The 50-50 split Senate is expected to vote to acquit, as Democrats would need 67 votes to convict him of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Kathryn Krawczyk