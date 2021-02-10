The 2021 Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

The 2021 Oscars will be an "in-person show," according to the Academy — just not in a single location.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that this year's Oscars will take place from multiple locations, one of them being the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," an Academy spokesperson told Variety. "To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."

Further details, including about how the in-person components of the show will be executed and what other locations will be involved, weren't revealed, though The Hollywood Reporter writes that viewers should certainly still expect a "significant virtual component."

The Oscars will be the latest award show to go forward during the pandemic while dramatically altering its plans for safety reasons. The 2021 Golden Globes, which are scheduled for Feb. 28, will have Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from opposite sides of the country, with Fey in New York and Poehler in California. In September 2020, the Emmys were also held with no audience and nominees accepting their trophies remotely, though some stars did join host Jimmy Kimmel in person at the Staples Center for specific segments. The Emmys broadcast was widely seen as a success, despite the technical challenges involved.

The Academy said Wednesday it will be "sharing more details soon" about the Oscars telecast, which is scheduled for April 25. Brendan Morrow