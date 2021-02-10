2021 Oscars
Edit

The 2021 Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

4:21 p.m.
Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2021 Oscars will be an "in-person show," according to the Academy — just not in a single location.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that this year's Oscars will take place from multiple locations, one of them being the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," an Academy spokesperson told Variety. "To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."

Further details, including about how the in-person components of the show will be executed and what other locations will be involved, weren't revealed, though The Hollywood Reporter writes that viewers should certainly still expect a "significant virtual component."

The Oscars will be the latest award show to go forward during the pandemic while dramatically altering its plans for safety reasons. The 2021 Golden Globes, which are scheduled for Feb. 28, will have Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from opposite sides of the country, with Fey in New York and Poehler in California. In September 2020, the Emmys were also held with no audience and nominees accepting their trophies remotely, though some stars did join host Jimmy Kimmel in person at the Staples Center for specific segments. The Emmys broadcast was widely seen as a success, despite the technical challenges involved.

The Academy said Wednesday it will be "sharing more details soon" about the Oscars telecast, which is scheduled for April 25. Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
Edit

Trump only used the word 'peacefully' only once during pre-Capitol riot speech, House impeachment manager notes

4:10 p.m.

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), one of the House impeachment managers, on Wednesday took on the job of deconstructing the speech former President Donald Trump gave at a Jan. 6 rally before the crowd marched to the Capitol and violent breached the building.

Trump's defense is expected to focus heavily on the argument that Trump's remarks during the speech were metaphorical and that he wasn't literally imploring his supporters to "fight" on his behalf, and, therefore, didn't incite an insurrection. Dean's statement alone likely won't convince Republicans who are prepared to acquit Trump otherwise, but she did highlight the fact that throughout the nearly 11,000-word speech, it was discovered — "yes, we did check," she said — that at only a single point did Trump use the word "peacefully" or suggest non-violent action. Meanwhile, he said "fight" or "fighting" 20 times. Tim O'Donnell

this is scary
Edit

DHS investigating counterfeit N95 masks sold to hospitals in at least 5 states

4:02 p.m.
3M Masks.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies in five states may have been using counterfeit N95 masks that appeared to be from top U.S. mask manufacturer 3M.

The Department of Homeland Security's investigative wing said Wednesday that health care workers may have been "lulled into a false sense of security" as they were provided with what seemed to be the most secure type of mask but turned out to be foreign-made counterfeits, The Associated Press reports. Investigators wouldn't stay which states or hospitals were involved, but the investigation comes just days after 3M told the Washington State Hospital Association that the state's hospitals may have ended up with counterfeits.

The WSHA told hospitals on Friday they may have received counterfeit masks and asked them to stop using the potentially counterfeit supply, The Seattle Times reports. Many hospitals sent masks to 3M for testing, and found an estimated 2 million sent to 40 hospitals were counterfeit, likely stemming from a December shipment paid for by the WSHA. The hospitals spent the weekend sorting through their mask supplies to root out counterfeits, but some had already been used. WSHA president Cassie Sauer did say there appeared to be no increase in COVID-19 cases at hospitals that used the counterfeits.

Mask fraud has been rampant throughout the U.S. as companies struggle to meet demand. But 3M warned these other manufacturers are likely just trying to produce cheap masks, and aren't necessarily "tested to see if they make the N95 standards." 3M provides tips for spotting fake masks, though Sauer warned that in Washington's case, the knockoffs "look and feel and fit and smell just like a 3M mask." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Fed Chair Powell says lower unemployment rate hides true 'deterioration' of labor market

3:21 p.m.
Jerome Powell.
Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

America's unemployment rate during the coronavirus pandemic peaked at 14.8 percent in April. Since then, it has fallen, reaching 6.3 percent in January. That's good news on the surface, but in a speech Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the published unemployment figures "have dramatically understated the deterioration in the labor market."

In reality, he said, "the pandemic has led to the largest 12-month decline in labor force participation since at least 1948." Powell explained that fear of the virus itself, the disappearance of opportunities in heavily-affected industries, and virtual learning (which has forced parents to leave their jobs to provide all-day care for their children) have all prevented millions of people from looking for work. "Correcting this misclassification and counting those who have left the labor force since last February as unemployed would boost the unemployment rate to close to 10 percent in January," Powell said.

Powell added that "even those grim statistics" don't show the full picture, which includes the fact that low-wage workers have experienced a 17 percent decline in employment since last February — compared to just 4 percent of those in the top quarter of wage-earners — and the numbers have "changed very little in recent months." Read Powell's full address here. Tim O'Donnell

'casually cruel'
Edit

Charisma Carpenter accuses Joss Whedon of abusive behavior on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel

2:44 p.m.
Joss Whedon
Brian Ach/Getty Images for MTV

Joss Whedon "abused his power" on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, actress Charisma Carpenter has alleged.

Carpenter, who starred as Cordelia Chase on Whedon's Buffy and the spin-off Angel, in a Twitter statement on Wednesday alleged the writer and director "abused his power on numerous occasions" while they worked together, has "a history of being casually cruel," and created "toxic work environments since his early career."

The actress goes on to detail numerous alleged "disturbing incidents," saying Whedon "callously" called her fat to colleagues while she was pregnant, made "passive-aggressive threats to fire me," was openly "mean and biting" to others, and at one point brought her in for a meeting to "berate" her about her rosary tattoo. Additionally, Carpenter alleges Whedon accused her of "sabotaging" the show after she became pregnant and ultimately fired her.

"He asked me if I was 'going to keep it' and manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me," she writes. "He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth."

She also alleges that while she was six months pregnant, she was "asked to report to work at 1:00 a.m. after my doctor recommended shortening my work hours," and "it was clear to me the 1:00 a.m. call was retaliatory."

Carpenter also expresses support for Ray Fisher, who previously alleged Whedon was "abusive" while directing reshoots of Justice League, and reveals she participated in a WarnerMedia investigation into Fisher's accusations. Fisher has since been removed from the upcoming DC film The Flash, which Carpenter described as the "last straw" for her.

Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar in a statement following Carpenter's allegations said she stands "with all survivors of abuse" and that "while I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon." Brendan Morrow

myanmar coup
Edit

Biden announces sanctions against Myanmar's military leaders in response to coup

2:14 p.m.

President Biden on Wednesday announced new sanctions aimed at the leaders of Myanmar's military, which staged a coup and detained several of the country's elected leaders last week.

The actions include preventing the junta's leaders from accessing the $1 billion in Myanmar's government funds held in the United States, implementing "strong export controls," and freezing U.S. assets that benefit Myanmar's government. Biden said the first round of individuals (and their families) who will be subject to the sanctions will be identified next week.

Humanitarian aid the U.S. directs to Myanmar's people, including funds designated for health care and civil society, will remain intact, Biden clarified.

In addition to the sanctions, Biden again called on the military to "immediately" return power to the elected government and release the arrested officials. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

Democratic impeachment manager Joe Neguse: Trump 'alone had the power to stop' Capitol riot

1:38 p.m.

Rep. Joe Neguse, one of the Democratic impeachment managers, made the case for convicting former President Donald Trump on Tuesday by reminding senators not only of what he said in the lead up to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but also of what he didn't say during it.

Trump, Neguse argued, was the only person who would have been able to quell the mob, both because of his role as president and "because they believed they were following his orders." But instead he let it go on, Neguse continued.

Neguse acknowledged Trump did tell his supporters to go home "three-and-a-half hours later." But he suggested the message was halfhearted, noting it included Trump telling the crowd "you're very special, we love you." The congressman then drew up a hypothetical situation in which Trump had said "stop the attack" with "even half as much force" as he said "stop the seal" in the weeks after the November election. "How many lives would we have saved?," he wondered, referring to the five people who were killed as a result of the incident. Tim O'Donnell

layering season
Edit

New CDC research recommends double masking

1:28 p.m.

Mask up. And then mask up again.

In new research out Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found wearing tightly fitted masks decreased the chance of exposure to potentially infectious aerosols by as much as 95 percent. So for the first time, CDC experts are officially recommending double masking and other methods to ensure masks fit tightly to one's face.

The CDC suggested a variety of ways Americans can improve their resistance to inhaling COVID-19 particles. Layering a cloth mask with a noseband over a surgical mask can help seal any gaps around the masks' edges. So can wearing a nylon gaiter-style covering or a mask fitter over a surgical or cloth mask. Even just wearing one surgical mask can be improved by knotting its ear loops and tucking in its edges, as shown in this video. All of these techniques can both keep your respiratory droplets from getting out and keep others' from getting in, though the CDC only tested the first two in lab tests with dummies.


(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

KN95 masks are still in short supply, but if you have one, the CDC recommends not layering any masks on top. Layering two disposable masks also isn't helpful, the CDC says. Find the CDC's guide to better masking here. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.