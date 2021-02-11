impeachment round 2
Watch Day 2 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial condensed into 3, 5, or 12 minutes

12:12 a.m.

The second day of former President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial for incitement of insurrection drove home to the senator-jurors just how close many of them came to the insurrectionist mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 — and the bravery and sacrifice of the police officers who stopped the mob and the lawmakers from meeting. The Democratic House impeachment managers showed harrowing new security camera footage to the rapt audience of senators, and played new audio and video of Capitol Police officers getting bludgeoned by the rioters.

If you did not watch Day 2 of Trump's trial, Politico complied some key points in a 3-minute recap video.

The Washington Post's summation, clocking in at 5 minutes 26 seconds, draws more heavily from the case the House impeachment managers laid out in the first day of their presentation, accusing Trump of setting up the insurrection by agitating his supporters with his "big lie" that the election was stolen, kick-starting the siege on Jan. 6, then sitting on his hands for hours as the violence raged, capping the insurrection with a celebratory-sounding tweet telling America to remember the day.

And if those highlight clips are still not enough but you don't want to sit through all 7 hours 42 minutes, PBS NewsHour condensed Day 2 of the trial down to just over 12 minutes. You can watch that below. Peter Weber

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul released from prison

12:19 a.m.
Loujain al-Hathloul.
Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

Loujain al-Hathloul, the women's rights activist who led the campaign to lift the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, has been released from prison after being detained for almost three years.

In December, al-Hathloul, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison, after being charged with multiple crimes under a counterterrorism law, including trying to bring about change in Saudi Arabia. Her family said she was released on Wednesday after a judge suspended part of her sentence and gave her credit for time served. She will likely be restricted from leaving the country and speaking to reporters.

Al-Hathloul graduated in 2013 from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, and when she returned to Saudi Arabia, she filmed herself driving home from the airport, a clip that quickly went viral. She was arrested in 2018, around the same time Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was trying to paint himself as a reformer while also cracking down on activists.

During his campaign, President Biden said if elected, he would "reassess" the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia, saying America's "commitment to democratic values and human rights will be a priority, even with our closest security partners." When Biden learned that al-Hathloul had been freed on Wednesday, he said it was "welcome news," as she is "a powerful activist for women's rights and releasing her was the right thing to do." Catherine Garcia

Biden discusses China's 'coercive and unfair economic practices' during call with Xi Jinping

February 10, 2021
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday placed his first call to Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office, and the White House said he raised "fundamental concerns" about the government's "coercive and unfair economic practices," "human rights abuses in Xinjiang," and the "crackdown in Hong Kong."

During their conversation, the leaders also discussed how to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said, and Biden let Xi know that he wants the two to work together to fight climate change and prevent nuclear weapons proliferation.

Former President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China, and a senior Biden administration official told NBC News there are no plans to lift them at this time, but there "will be changes to the trade policy towards China." The official said there is "merit in the basic proposition of an intense strategic competition with China," but there were "deep problems with the way in which the Trump administration went about that competition." Biden plans on engaging with allies and attending summits, where he will make it clear that his China policy isn't a continuation of Trump's, the official added. Catherine Garcia

Lindsey Graham says Capitol Police 'let the country down' during riot

February 10, 2021
Lindsey Graham.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) appears to have been unaffected by the graphic footage shown on Wednesday during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Graham, one of Trump's most vocal supporters, told reporters that he thinks "there's more votes for acquittal after today than there was yesterday," and claimed the "legal theory" is that "Trump's a secret member of the Proud Boys." This, he said, is "absurd."

The House impeachment managers presented audio and video of the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol, crushing and shoving police officers who tried to block them. Graham compared those rioters to people who have protested outside of his home, saying, "I think this is a very hypocritical presentation by the House."

The footage did make him "mad," he said, but not because of the way law enforcement was treated. "I mean, these police officers had every right to use deadly force," Graham said. "They should have used it. The people in charge of securing the Capitol let the country down." Catherine Garcia

Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

February 10, 2021
Lisa Murkowski.
Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad."

The video and audio was captured by law enforcement officials, and showed the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back.

"I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline showing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex.

The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." Catherine Garcia

Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

February 10, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob.

In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day.

"I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." Catherine Garcia

Hustler publisher Larry Flynt dies at 78

February 10, 2021
Larry Flynt.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Larry Flynt, the publisher of Hustler and subject of the 1996 film The People vs. Larry Flynt, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 78.

After leaving the Navy in 1964, Flynt began opening bars, including one that featured nude dancers. By 1973, he was operating a string of Hustler Clubs, and turned a newsletter he used to promote his businesses into Hustler magazine. Flynt told The Independent in 2011 that he was proud that this explicit publication "dared to portray people's real sexual fantasies, not somebody's idea of what fantasies should be." He ultimately created an empire that included a casino, an apparel line, and Hustler Hollywood stores.

Flynt faced several lawsuits, and in 1978 he was shot outside a courthouse in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where he was facing an obscenity charge; he sustained spinal cord damage and began using a wheelchair. In 1983, televangelist Jerry Falwell sued Flynt for libel, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress after he was the subject of a parody ad in Hustler.

The case ended up before the Supreme Court, which ruled 8-0 that Flynt was protected by the First and 14th Amendments. This story was told in The People vs. Larry Flynt, which starred Woody Harrelson as Flynt and Courtney Love as his fourth wife, Althea Leasure, who died in 1987. He is survived by his fifth wife, Elizabeth Berrios, and four children. Catherine Garcia

CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

February 10, 2021

Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again."

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth."

It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Catherine Garcia

