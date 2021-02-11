Watch Day 2 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial condensed into 3, 5, or 12 minutes

The second day of former President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial for incitement of insurrection drove home to the senator-jurors just how close many of them came to the insurrectionist mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 — and the bravery and sacrifice of the police officers who stopped the mob and the lawmakers from meeting. The Democratic House impeachment managers showed harrowing new security camera footage to the rapt audience of senators, and played new audio and video of Capitol Police officers getting bludgeoned by the rioters.

If you did not watch Day 2 of Trump's trial, Politico complied some key points in a 3-minute recap video.

The Washington Post's summation, clocking in at 5 minutes 26 seconds, draws more heavily from the case the House impeachment managers laid out in the first day of their presentation, accusing Trump of setting up the insurrection by agitating his supporters with his "big lie" that the election was stolen, kick-starting the siege on Jan. 6, then sitting on his hands for hours as the violence raged, capping the insurrection with a celebratory-sounding tweet telling America to remember the day.