Trump used the word 'peacefully' once during pre-Capitol riot speech. He said 'fight' 20 times, impeachment manager notes.

4:10 p.m.

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), one of the House impeachment managers, on Wednesday took on the job of deconstructing the speech former President Donald Trump gave at a Jan. 6 rally before the crowd of his supporters marched to the Capitol and violently breached the building.

Trump's defense is expected to focus heavily on the argument that Trump's remarks during the speech were metaphorical and that he wasn't literally imploring his supporters to "fight" on his behalf, and, therefore, didn't incite an insurrection. Dean's statement alone likely won't convince Republicans who are prepared to acquit Trump, but she did highlight the fact that throughout the nearly 11,000-word speech — "yes, we did check," she said — there was only one single point that Trump used the word "peacefully" or suggested non-violent action. Meanwhile, he said "fight" or "fighting" 20 times. Tim O'Donnell

Impeachment managers reveal stunning footage of Romney, Pence being rushed to safety during riot

5:34 p.m.

House impeachment managers have revealed stunning new footage of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Vice President Mike Pence being rushed to safety during January's deadly attack on the Capitol building.

During the second day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, Del. Stacey Plaskett presented a series of previously unreleased audio and video from the Jan. 6 riot, as Democrats make the case that Trump incited it and must be convicted. One of the most shocking clips showed officer Eugene Goodman rushing to direct Romney away from rioters.

"In this security footage, you can see Officer Goodman running to respond to the initial breach," Plaskett explained. "Officer Goodman passes Senator Mitt Romney and directs him to turn around in order to get to safety. On the first floor, just beneath them, the mob had already started to search for the Senate chamber."

Minutes later, Plaskett played security footage of Pence and his family being evacuated to a secure location during the riot, as well as disturbing video of rioters chanting, "hang Mike Pence."

"As Pence was being evacuated, rioters started to spread throughout the Capitol," Plaskett said.

Plaskett went on to tell lawmakers that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was also rushed from the House floor, and in fact, police "deemed the threat so dangerous that they evacuated her entirely from the Capitol complex."

"We know from the rioters themselves that if they had found Speaker Pelosi, they would have killed her," Plaskett added. Brendan Morrow

GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

5:33 p.m.

With the result of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump pretty much decided before it began, many Republican senators didn't see much need to pay attention.

The House's Democratic impeachment managers on Wednesday laid out their case against Trump and his alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. They started the day with a recount of Trump's last few weeks as president, as he falsely insisted that he'd won the election and promoted calls to "stop the steal." But with most Republican senators already convinced that the impeachment trial was unconstitutional, they didn't seem to be listening.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) varied between activities during the testimony, with reporters spotting him studying a map of Southeast Asia at one point and reading a magazine at another. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) found some reading material as well, while Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) seemingly stared at a calendar.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) disappeared at one point and resurfaced with a glass of milk — the only drink besides water that's allowed during an impeachment trial. Burr was also caught snacking under his mask.

And Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), like he did the day before, spent the testimony doodling. He stenciled a picture of the Capitol printed on his notepad over and over — when he was actually in the Senate chamber.

Senators may have been drifting off during the early afternoon, but when Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands took the floor and described the Capitol attack, complete with video, they were paying attention. Kathryn Krawczyk

Impeachment managers unveil harrowing new police audio, security footage of Capitol riot during Senate trial

5:29 p.m.

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands), a House impeachment manager, unveiled police audio and Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 riot that had not yet been revealed to the public during former President Donald Trump's Senate impeach trial Wednesday.

In one clip, a Capitol Police dispatcher tells officers "Be advised, the speech has ended," presumably referring to Trump's address at a rally that preceded the riot, while an officer can be heard calling for backup as the mob pushed forward. The security footage, meanwhile, shows rioters breaking through glass windows to enter the building, and a lone officer responds before he's quickly overwhelmed by the crowd.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) also showed previously unreleased audio and video, including footage of officers blocking a hallway to prevent the rioters from potentially reaching senators and their staff, and a clip of an officer repeatedly declaring "we've lost the line." Watch the clips below. Tim O'Donnell

The 2021 Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

4:21 p.m.
Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2021 Oscars will be an "in-person show," according to the Academy — just not in a single location.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that this year's Oscars will take place from multiple locations, one of them being the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," an Academy spokesperson told Variety. "To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."

Further details, including about how the in-person components of the show will be executed and what other locations will be involved, weren't revealed, though The Hollywood Reporter writes that viewers should certainly still expect a "significant virtual component."

The Oscars will be the latest award show to go forward during the pandemic while dramatically altering its plans for safety reasons. The 2021 Golden Globes, which are scheduled for Feb. 28, will have Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from opposite sides of the country, with Fey in New York and Poehler in California. In September 2020, the Emmys were also held with no audience and nominees accepting their trophies remotely, though some stars did join host Jimmy Kimmel in person at the Staples Center for specific segments. The Emmys broadcast was widely seen as a success, despite the technical challenges involved.

The Academy said Wednesday it will be "sharing more details soon" about the Oscars telecast, which is scheduled for April 25. Brendan Morrow

DHS investigating counterfeit N95 masks sold to hospitals in at least 5 states

4:02 p.m.
3M Masks.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies in five states may have been using counterfeit N95 masks that appeared to be from top U.S. mask manufacturer 3M.

The Department of Homeland Security's investigative wing said Wednesday that health care workers may have been "lulled into a false sense of security" as they were provided with what seemed to be the most secure type of mask but turned out to be foreign-made counterfeits, The Associated Press reports. Investigators wouldn't stay which states or hospitals were involved, but the investigation comes just days after 3M told the Washington State Hospital Association that the state's hospitals may have ended up with counterfeits.

The WSHA told hospitals on Friday they may have received counterfeit masks and asked them to stop using the potentially counterfeit supply, The Seattle Times reports. Many hospitals sent masks to 3M for testing, and found an estimated 2 million sent to 40 hospitals were counterfeit, likely stemming from a December shipment paid for by the WSHA. The hospitals spent the weekend sorting through their mask supplies to root out counterfeits, but some had already been used. WSHA president Cassie Sauer did say there appeared to be no increase in COVID-19 cases at hospitals that used the counterfeits.

Mask fraud has been rampant throughout the U.S. as companies struggle to meet demand. But 3M warned these other manufacturers are likely just trying to produce cheap masks, and aren't necessarily "tested to see if they make the N95 standards." 3M provides tips for spotting fake masks, though Sauer warned that in Washington's case, the knockoffs "look and feel and fit and smell just like a 3M mask." Kathryn Krawczyk

Fed Chair Powell says lower unemployment rate hides true 'deterioration' of labor market

3:21 p.m.
Jerome Powell.
Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

America's unemployment rate during the coronavirus pandemic peaked at 14.8 percent in April. Since then, it has fallen, reaching 6.3 percent in January. That's good news on the surface, but in a speech Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the published unemployment figures "have dramatically understated the deterioration in the labor market."

In reality, he said, "the pandemic has led to the largest 12-month decline in labor force participation since at least 1948." Powell explained that fear of the virus itself, the disappearance of opportunities in heavily-affected industries, and virtual learning (which has forced parents to leave their jobs to provide all-day care for their children) have all prevented millions of people from looking for work. "Correcting this misclassification and counting those who have left the labor force since last February as unemployed would boost the unemployment rate to close to 10 percent in January," Powell said.

Powell added that "even those grim statistics" don't show the full picture, which includes the fact that low-wage workers have experienced a 17 percent decline in employment since last February — compared to just 4 percent of those in the top quarter of wage-earners — and the numbers have "changed very little in recent months." Read Powell's full address here. Tim O'Donnell

Charisma Carpenter accuses Joss Whedon of abusive behavior on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel

2:44 p.m.
Joss Whedon
Brian Ach/Getty Images for MTV

Joss Whedon "abused his power" on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, actress Charisma Carpenter has alleged.

Carpenter, who starred as Cordelia Chase on Whedon's Buffy and the spin-off Angel, in a Twitter statement on Wednesday alleged the writer and director "abused his power on numerous occasions" while they worked together, has "a history of being casually cruel," and created "toxic work environments since his early career."

The actress goes on to detail numerous alleged "disturbing incidents," saying Whedon "callously" called her fat to colleagues while she was pregnant, made "passive-aggressive threats to fire me," was openly "mean and biting" to others, and at one point brought her in for a meeting to "berate" her about her rosary tattoo. Additionally, Carpenter alleges Whedon accused her of "sabotaging" the show after she became pregnant and ultimately fired her.

"He asked me if I was 'going to keep it' and manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me," she writes. "He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth."

She also alleges that while she was six months pregnant, she was "asked to report to work at 1:00 a.m. after my doctor recommended shortening my work hours," and "it was clear to me the 1:00 a.m. call was retaliatory."

Carpenter also expresses support for Ray Fisher, who previously alleged Whedon was "abusive" while directing reshoots of Justice League, and reveals she participated in a WarnerMedia investigation into Fisher's accusations. Fisher has since been removed from the upcoming DC film The Flash, which Carpenter described as the "last straw" for her.

Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar in a statement following Carpenter's allegations said she stands "with all survivors of abuse" and that "while I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon." Brendan Morrow

