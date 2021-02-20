Individuals in 77 Texas counties eligible for federal assistance after Biden approves disaster declaration

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage has reportedly come to an end.
Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from West after almost seven years of marriage, TMZ reported. The couple has four children together, and Kardashian is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody.
The divorce is "as amicable as a divorce can be," TMZ wrote, adding that West is "fine with the joint custody arrangement" and the couple is "committed to co-parenting together." They reportedly have a prenuptial agreement that neither of them are contesting.
News that Kardashian and West, who have been married since May 2014, appeared headed for a divorce first emerged in early January, with Page Six quoting a source at the time as saying that "they are keeping it low-key but they are done."
"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign," that source also told Page Six. "Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s--t, and she's just had enough of it."
Numerous incidents last year sparked concerns about West's mental health. The rapper, who struggles with bipolar disorder, launched a campaign for president and during one strange rally broke down in tears and said that he and Kardashian discussed her getting an abortion when she was pregnant with their daughter North. West also made headlines with a number of bizarre Twitter rants, including one attacking Kris Jenner. Kardashian was "ready to call it quits after Kanye's outbursts," but also "felt it would be cruel to end the marriage when he wasn't doing well," TMZ reports.
Amid last year's incidents, Kardashian urged the public to show "compassion and empathy," writing that anyone who has bipolar disorder "or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand." Brendan Morrow