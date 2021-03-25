2024
Biden says he'll seek re-election in 2024 — but also leaves himself an out

3:34 p.m.

A betting man would put their money on President Biden — but don't be surprised if they end up cashing out.

In his first press conference since taking office, Biden on Thursday announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024. Biden was asked whether he'd run again by CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, who pointed out that Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, had already set up a re-election campaign by this point in his tenure.

Biden, who said Trump "needed to" set up a campaign, went on to clarify it is his "expectation" that he'll run again in 2024, but acknowledged: "I'm a great respecter of fate. I've never been able to plan three and a half, four years ahead, for certain."

Biden may have a few reasons for being purposefully vague about a 2024 bid. For one, NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes that Biden could run afoul of campaign finance laws should he formally launch.

There's also speculation over the political future of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is considered to be a major contender for the 2024 Democratic nomination if Biden forgoes re-election. Biden, who is 78 years old, said Thursday his expectation would be for Harris to remain on the ticket alongside him if he seeks re-election.

It's also possible Biden just wants to further distinguish himself from Trump, who famously filed for re-election just five hours after his own inauguration in 2017. Rest assured, Biden won't come close to breaking that record. Marianne Dodson

R.I.P.
Jessica Walter, Arrested Development's Lucille Bluth, dies at 80

3:27 p.m.
Jessica Walter
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning actress best known for her work as Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development, has died at 80.

Walter died at her New York City home on Wednesday, her daughter Brooke Bowman confirmed in a statement to Deadline.

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off," Bowman said. "While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Walter starred as the matriarch of the Bluth family on Arrested Development, earning Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and she also voiced Malory Archer on the animated series Archer. Her wide variety of other work included Clint Eastwood's 1971 film Play Misty for Me, and she won an Emmy in 1975 for Amy Prentiss. Walter also performed on stage, such as in a Broadway revival of Anything Goes.

Tributes immediately poured in for Walter on Thursday, with her Arrested Development co-star star Tony Hale writing, "She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth." Brendan Morrow

MIA
The glaring omission in Biden's first press conference

3:23 p.m.

Thursday's press conference was President Biden's first since taking office, so there was a lot of ground to cover. Even so, there were some surprising themes in which topics were addressed, and which were glaringly left out of the conversation.

Biden started his White House press conference by announcing a new goal of reaching 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses within his first 100 days as president. Aside from that, there were no questions and no discussion directly related to the still-ongoing pandemic and the nation's vaccine rollout.

As CBC News' Alexander Panetta pointed out, "sometimes this stuff just happens by accident. Every reporter assumes someone else will ask something about it — and nobody does."

The lack of discussion on vaccine eligibility, vaccine hesitancy, or the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that was just passed stood in contrast to the amount of time spent talking about immigration.

Biden fielded questions on unaccompanied minors arriving at the border, and crowded facilities holding migrants seeking asylum. He also answered questions about whether he'll run for re-election in 2024, and whether Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate. He forcefully commented on Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access. He "dodged" on eliminating the Senate filibuster, but there were no questions to dodge regarding unemployment, climate change, or gun reform.

Of course, an hour-long appearance can only pack in so many questions, but Biden's first presser is likely to lead to calls for another one very soon. Summer Meza

biden press conference
Biden: People aren't coming to the border because 'I'm a nice guy'

2:46 p.m.

President Biden during his first solo White House news conference faced questions about the current surge of migrants at the southern border, denying the notion that it's partially due to perceptions of him as a "decent" person.

Biden during the White House news conference responded dismissively when PBS NewsHour's White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said that "the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country" right now is because there's a "perception" of him as "a moral, decent man." The president argued against this idea.

"Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy, and he was doing good things at the border?" Biden asked. "That's not the reason they're coming. ... I'd like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not. It's because of what's happened every year."

Instead, Biden suggested the "significant" increase is because "it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert," and because of "the circumstances in country." Later, though, another reporter quoted the mother of migrant child she recently spoke with who said she sent him to the border "because she believes that you are not deporting unaccompanied minors like her son," prompting the question of whether the president's messaging is encouraging families to come.

"The idea that I'm going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we're just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side ... no previous administration did that either, except Trump," Biden said in response. "I'm not going to do it."

When Biden was subsequently asked if images of a crowded facility at the border are "acceptable" to him, he shot back, "That's a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on." He promised his administration is taking steps to resolve these "totally unacceptable" conditions. Brendan Morrow

puff puff pass the legislation
New York's recreational marijuana deal includes licenses for 'club-like' consumption sites

1:58 p.m.
marijuana
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York state legislators have reached a deal to legalize recreational marijuana, and it goes beyond what other states allow.

The New York Times reports the deal involves "club-like lounges or 'consumption sites' where marijuana, but not alcohol, could be consumed."

Officials haven't given many details on the consumption sites, but the news drew immediate comparisons to "Amsterdam-style coffee shops." (This may be good timing, considering the Times also reports Amsterdam is moving to slow down its marijuana sales to foreign customers.)

The deal in New York would provide different licenses for cannabis farmers, distributors, product makers, dispensaries, and retail consumption sites, reports the Democrat & Chronicle.

One of the biggest sticking points in reaching a recreational marijuana deal has been how the revenue would be split up. New York's cannabis market is estimated to be around $4.6 billion and is expected to grow to $5.8 billion by 2027, reports the Times. Under the new agreement, lawmakers have agreed to divvy up tax revenue (coming from a 9 percent state and 4 percent local tax) between public education, communities affected by the war on drugs, and drug treatment, prevention, and education programs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) office has estimated recreational marijuana could generate about $350 million in yearly tax revenue.

Read more about the deal at The New York Times. Summer Meza

new goal
Edit

Biden announces new goal of 200 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days

1:42 p.m.

President Biden has unveiled a new 100-day COVID-19 vaccine goal after meeting the previous one several weeks early.

During a news conference on Thursday, Biden announced that his administration's new goal is to administer 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by his 100th day in office.

"I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal," Biden said. "But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close, to what we are doing. And I believe we can do it."

Biden previously set a goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office, a milestone that was ultimately reached 58 days into his administration. Biden set the original 100 million doses goal in December, although by January, The Washington Post reported that "the pace needed to meet" the goal "was already achieved," which raised "questions about whether the new administration's target was ambitious enough," Politico wrote.

While Biden on Thursday described the new goal as "ambitious," it's one the U.S. already looks set to achieve. According to CNN, the seven-day vaccination average in the United States is now roughly 2.5 million doses a day, a pace that "would get the country to more than 205 million COVID-19 vaccine doses" by Biden's 100th day in office. Brendan Morrow

tick tock
Edit

Suez Canal blockage reportedly costing $400 million an hour, could last 'weeks'

12:05 p.m.
Suez Canal
Suez Canal Authority via AP

A massive container ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal — and the situation could possibly take "weeks" to resolve.

On Tuesday morning, the Ever Given, a cargo ship that's about a quarter mile long, became stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking shipping traffic. By Thursday, it had yet to be successfully moved, and according to Axios, "about 100 ships are stuck in the canal waiting to pass through." Bloomberg also reports that a "rough estimate" based on information from Lloyd's List indicates that "the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour," as westbound traffic is reportedly worth about $5.1 billion a day, while eastbound traffic is worth about $4.5 billion a day.

The ship could potentially be there for a while longer, too. The Financial Times quotes the chief executive of Boskalis, which is involved in the ongoing rescue operation, as saying, "The more secure the ship is, the longer an operation will take. It can take days to weeks. Bringing in all the equipment we need, that's not around the corner." At the very least, it sounds like the blockage might last a few more days, as Bloomberg reports that "the best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak."

Ultimately, economist John Glen told the Financial Times that "if goods have to be rerouted via Africa due to the blockage this could add as much as 10 days to delivery times for UK businesses," and "if this does happen it will inevitably lead to shortages of goods and inflationary price rises for consumers.” And The New York Times writes that the shipping and supply industry is waiting to find out if this all will "amount to a couple of days' minor inconvenience, or something worse." Brendan Morrow

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Once nearly extinct, American bald eagle population has quadrupled since 2009

11:19 a.m.
Bald eagle.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In 1963, there were just 417 known nesting pairs of bald eagles in the contiguous United States. Now, that number has soared to 71,400 pairs, according to a report from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The bald eagle population has quadrupled since the last major count in 2009 — there are now an estimated 316,700 individual birds in the lower 48 states, with more than half living in the Mississippi Flyway, spanning roughly from Minnesota and Wisconsin down to Louisiana. Conservation methods were enacted in the 1960s, and the bird was removed from the list of endangered and threatened species in 2007.

For the best chance at spotting the bird, visit shoreline forests, where they often perch atop trees. In flight, they pump their wings slowly, with a 5- to 8-foot wingspan. Their large brown bodies and white heads are unmistakable, though younger birds are almost completely brown. Taylor Watson

