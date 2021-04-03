Voting Rights
Trump, GOP lawmakers direct ire at MLB over All Star Game decision

8:20 a.m.

Hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet may still be ok, but baseball is on the outs with some prominent Republican politicians.

MLB announced Friday that it will pull the 2021 All Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, because of the Peach State's controversial new voting law, which critics, including President Biden, say will lead to voter suppression.

The move even prompted one of former President Donald Trump's rare post-Twitter statements. "Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta because they are afraid of the radical left Democrats," he wrote Friday night before issuing a warning to major corporations based in Georgia. "Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with free and fair elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all?"

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), meanwhile, suggested they'll seek payback by working to end MLB's antitrust exemptions, which have been in place since a 1922 Supreme Court decision.

National Review's Michael Brendan Dougherty, however, called such an effort "fake," arguing that "destroying MLB" is not within the senators' power. Tim O'Donnell

capitol attack
Police officer killed after attacker rams car into barricade at Capitol building

April 2, 2021
Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed in an attack at the Capitol Friday afternoon. A second officer is injured.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the unidentified suspect rammed his car into two officers before hitting a barricade at the Capitol building, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said. The suspect then exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at an officer. An officer then shot the suspect, who died at a hospital. Two officers were transported to two different hospitals, where one died. No names have been released.

The threat is no longer ongoing, Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said, and the investigation is in its early stages. Officials said the suspect was not on the radar of Capitol Police. No motive is known, though the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism.

The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, but lawmakers were not inside as Congress is in recess.

This is the second U.S. Capitol Police officer to die from line-of-duty injuries this year. Brian Sicknick died as a result of injuries incurred during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Taylor Watson

chauvin trial
Minneapolis police officer testifies Chauvin's use of force on George Floyd was 'totally unnecessary'

April 2, 2021
Hennepin County Government Center.
EREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

The first week of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin wrapped up Friday with a testimony from Minneapolis' most senior officer.

Lt. Richard Zimmerman said Chauvin's use of force in his arrest of George Floyd was "totally unnecessary," without mentioning him by name. "I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that's what they felt, and that's what they would have to have felt to have to use that kind of force," Zimmerman said. He noted the restraint on Floyd should "absolutely" have stopped once he was handcuffed and on the ground, per department policy, the Star Tribune reports.

Once a suspect is handcuffed, the "threat level goes down all the way," aside from possibly getting kicked, and the person's safety is then the officer's responsibility, Zimmerman said. The defense asked him if an officer is allowed to use whatever force necessary in a "fight for your life," to which Zimmerman agreed. He also noted video evidence showed no kicking from Floyd once he was laying on the pavement.

The persecution asked Zimmerman directly if he thought the situation called for Chauvin to kneel on Floyd for the nine minutes that he did. He replied, "No, I did not."

Court was adjourned after Zimmerman's testimony, and is set to reconvene Monday morning. Read more at the Star Tribune. Taylor Watson

Solving COVID
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely within U.S., CDC says

April 2, 2021
Rochelle Walensky.
Erin Clark-Pool/Getty Images

The CDC has a remedy for both spring fever and cabin fever in their updated traveling guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday gave people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to travel within the U.S. without getting tested or self-quarantining. They should, however, still wear a mask in public areas, avoid crowds, and practice personal hygiene. The rules for those who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated have not changed.

The new guidelines are based on studies of "real-world'' effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. The CDC estimates nearly 17 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks out from their final dose of an FDA-approved vaccine.

Friday's update is a major shift from earlier this week, when Walensky said she had a feeling of "impending doom." Walensky clarified Friday the CDC is "not recommending travel at this time." Taylor Watson

Iran nuclear deal
U.S. and Iran agree to indirect talks on nuclear deal

April 2, 2021
Joe Biden.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Three years after Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions, the U.S. is set to take part in indirect discussions to revive the accord.

President Joe Biden has made it clear he wants to return to the 2015 deal, and next Tuesday that journey begins. Officials from all participating countries, including the U.S. and Iran, will meet in Vienna, the Wall Street Journal reports. However, U.S. and Iran officials will not meet face-to-face.

Iran is still pushing for the U.S. to lift sanctions. "Iran will suspend its steps (scaling back compliance with the deal's terms) as soon as (U.S.) sanctions are lifted and this is verified," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Friday in Iran's Fars News Agency, Reuters reports.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the talks are a "healthy step forward," AP reports. But Price noted they are in the early stages. "We don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead." Taylor Watson

jobs report
U.S. economy adds 916,000 jobs in March, one year after the pandemic took hold

April 2, 2021
Jobs.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The March jobs report is in, and builds off February's growth.

The U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March, The Labor Department announced Friday, blowing past the 675,000 jobs economists had predicted, CNBC reports. The unemployment rate fell from 6.2 percent to 6 percent.

The trend continues from last month's report, in which 379,000 jobs were added, also exceeding expectations.

"Job growth was widespread in March, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, public and private education, and construction," the Labor Department said.

The news comes as vaccination availability increases, temperatures rise, and states continue to reopen. As these trends continue, economists predict even faster hiring, notes MarketWatch.

The report comes one year after the pandemic took hold — the U.S. economy lost 1.7 million jobs in March 2020. Despite growth, the U.S. is still 8.4 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. But the tide is turning, economist Michelle Meyer told The New York Times. The March report "reaffirms this idea that the economy is accelerating meaningfully in the spring." Taylor Watson

gaetz investigation
Report: Gaetz investigation focuses on payments to women

April 2, 2021
Matt Gaetz.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Justice Department investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) now concerns payments he and an indicted Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex, The New York Times reports.

Investigators suspect the other politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, of initiating contact with the women through websites used to arrange dates in exchange for gifts and allowances, the Times reports, citing people close to the investigation as well as text messages and payment receipts the newspaper reviewed. One of the women said she had sex with both men after Greenberg met her online and introduced her to the Republican congressman.

The investigation of Gaetz is also looking into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Greenberg was indicted last year on several federal charges, including a sex trafficking count involving the same girl, the Times reports.

Gaetz, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, has denied ever paying a woman for sex. Harold Maass

taiwan
At least 48 people killed in Taiwan train accident

April 2, 2021
Taiwan train crash.
SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

At least 48 people died in Taiwan after a vehicle rolled down a hill and hit a passing train on Friday, causing it to partially derail outside a tunnel. Dozens of people were injured.

The train had partially emerged from the tunnel, with many cars remaining inside. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted that emergency services "have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident."

The accident occurred on the first day of the annual Tomb Sweeping Festival, a four-day religious festival when people return to their hometowns for family gatherings and to pay respects at their ancestors' graves. Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said the Railways Administration would conduct checks on track lines to "prevent this from happening again." Harold Maass

