3,000-year-old lost city unearthed in Egypt

12:20 a.m.
Hieroglyphics.
Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images

Archaeologists searching for King Tutankhamen's mortuary temple made an even bigger discovery, as they unearthed Aten, a 3,000-year-old lost city believed to have been founded by King Amenhotep when he ruled ancient Egypt.

Betsy Bryan, an Egyptology professor at Johns Hopkins University who participated in the archaeological mission, said in a statement this could be the most "important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamen" was found in 1922. She added that it will "give us a rare glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians" during a time of great wealth.

 In September, archaeologists started a dig in Luxor between the temples of King Ramses III and Amenhotep III, on the hunt for the mortuary temple. After a few weeks, to the "great surprise" of the team, "formations of mud bricks began to appear in all directions," the mission said in a statement. "What they unearthed was the site of a large city in good condition of preservation, with almost complete walls, and with rooms filled with tools of daily life."

To date the settlement, the team looked at hieroglyphic inscriptions etched on pottery, scarabs, rings, wine vessels, and mud bricks. They have found houses, tombs, a bakery, a workshop containing molds used to make ornaments and amulets, and a cemetery. These spaces have been "untouched for thousands of years," the mission said, "left by the ancient residents as if it were yesterday." Catherine Garcia

Matt Gaetz is also reportedly under scrutiny over alleged Florida 'ghost' candidate skulduggery

12:34 a.m.
Matt Gaetz.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The federal investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), said to center on possible sex-trafficking violations and sex with a 17-year-old girl, has branched out to include a trip to the Bahamas with well-connected GOP allies and allegedly paid female companies plus whether Gaetz was involved in running a third-party "ghost" candidate in a state Senate race to help an associate, The New York Times reports.

Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old girl, but his alleged partner in procuring women for sex, Joel Greenberg, is now expected to plead guilty and potentially flip on Gaetz, Greenberg's lawyer and federal prosecutors suggested Thursday. One congressional Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Wash.), has called on Gaetz to resign, and Gaetz's legislative director, Devin Murphy, abruptly quit last week, the Times reports.

Investigators are in the early states of their inquiry into whether Gaetz worked with prominent Florida lobbyist Chris Dorworth to put a sham third-party candidate in a state Senate race to help a Gaetz associate, Jason Brodeur, beat a Democratic rival for an open seat, the Times reports. Recruiting a "ghost" candidate to swing a race against an opponent is generally legal, but secretly paying them to do so is frowned upon, legally speaking. In Brodeur's case, a third candidate did run but barely campaigned, and fliers depicted her as a Democrat, like Brodeur's opponent.

Brodeur ultimately raised more than $3 million for the race and won by 7,600 votes; the third-party candidate, Jestine Iannotti, got 6,000 votes. Brodeur told the Times through a spokeswoman he had nothing to do with the Iannotti fliers and Dorworth said he never met, communicated with, or paid Iannotti, and doesn't recall discussing running a third-party candidate with Gaetz.

"A ghost candidate scheme would be brazen even in Florida, which has been fertile ground for unseemly political ploys," the Times reports, though two little-known third-party candidates in Miami races last election did help Republicans win and keep control of the state Senate. "In one of the Miami races, which was decided by 32 votes, an accused ghost candidate and a campaign backer have been indicted on campaign finance charges." Peter Weber

Adam Kinzinger becomes 1st GOP member of Congress to call on Gaetz to resign

April 8, 2021
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).
Ting Shen-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted a short message to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) on Thursday night: Resign.

The Justice Department is investigating Gaetz, 38, and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. In his tweet calling on Gaetz to resign, Kinzinger also linked to a new Daily Beast report about the allegations against Gaetz and Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and the former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida. Gaetz has denied having sex with a 17-year-old.

Kinzinger, a moderate, is now the first Republican member of Congress to publicly say Gaetz needs to step down. Kinzinger was one of the few party members who publicly criticized former President Donald Trump. In February, he earned the ire of Gaetz, a staunch Trump supporter, who used expletives to respond to reports that Kinzinger planned on launching a super PAC targeting far-right members of the GOP. Catherine Garcia

Report: Matt Gaetz paid associate $900, who then gave $900 to 3 young women

April 8, 2021
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

In May 2018, on the day after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent $900 to his associate, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, via Venmo, Greenberg used the app to send three young women payments amounting to $900, The Daily Beast reports.

Gaetz paid Greenberg over two transactions. The first had "Test" written in the memo field, and the second said "hit up ____," with the blank being the nickname for one of the recipients. (Because the young woman had only recently turned 18 at the time of the transaction, The Daily Beast is not naming her.) In the Venmo payments he made to the young women, Greenberg wrote that the money was for "Tuition," "School," and "School."

Last week, The New York Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. This investigation reportedly stemmed from a probe into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, bribery, and stalking. Court documents say Greenberg was "engaged in 'sugar daddy' relationships," and the Times has reported investigators believe Gaetz paid for sex with several women he met through Greenberg.

Gaetz's list of Venmo transactions had been public before this week, The Daily Beast reports, and someone sent the outlet partial Venmo records for Greenberg. The records show that both men are connected on Venmo to the young woman The Daily Beast is not naming, as well as a woman Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card, The Daily Beast reports.

During a hearing on Thursday, both Greenberg's attorney and prosecutors said it is likely Greenberg will strike a plea deal, an indication that he will probably cooperate with prosecutors. After the hearing, Greenberg's attorney told reporters, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz has confirmed the investigation is taking place, but denies having sex with a 17-year-old girl or paying for sex. He has not been charged with any crimes. Read more at The Daily Beast. Catherine Garcia

Sen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanship

April 8, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 Capitol assault was a turning point for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), he told CNN on Thursday.

The riot "changed me," he said, adding that he never thought he would witness "our seat of government" under attack "by our own people." After the assault, Manchin said he felt an urge to "hit the pause button," because "something's wrong. You can't have this many people split to where they want to go to war with each other."

With the assault changing how he looks at Washington and the divide between Democrats and Republicans, Manchin said he has never been more passionate about ensuring Democrats and Republicans engage in serious negotiations. He is a moderate Democrat, and wields a lot of power now that the Senate is split 50-50 and President Biden's plans needs every Democratic vote.

"I've watched people that had power and abused it," Manchin told CNN. "I've watched people that sought power and destroyed themselves, and I've watched people that have a moment of time to make a difference and change things and used it — I would like to be that third." He emphasized that there is "a time and a place" to use reconciliation, and he won't be "killing the filibuster." Read more of Manchin's interview at CNN. Catherine Garcia

1 dead, 4 critically injured after shooting in Bryan, Texas

April 8, 2021
Police tape.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A gunman opened fired at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring five others.

Four of the victims have been hospitalized in critical condition, Bryan Police Department Chief Eric Buske said, and one is in non-critical condition. Police said a possible suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at the business, but has since been captured. This person is an employee of the company, ABC News reports. Catherine Garcia

Christopher Meloni explains why he has 'so much cake'

April 8, 2021
christopher meloni
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Christopher Meloni knows you're obsessed with his caboose.

The actor, who was previously honored with a BuzzFeed list titled "Literally Just 17 Pictures Of Christopher Meloni's Butt," even once read a tweet that said "when I'm sad I just Google Christopher Meloni's butt until I'm not sad anymore" and responded "I think that's why Google was invented — and maybe my a--."

The Law & Order star's hindquarters went viral again this week after Spectrum news reporter Peter Hess posted a photo of the actor wearing tight pants on the set of Organized Crime. "@Chris_Meloni you wanna explain why you have so much cake???" one Twitter user asked in response, surely not expecting a reply. But Meloni delivered: "Sure —" he wrote back, "big birthday (60), big boy (200 lbs), big cake." Adds up.

Read more at Vulture and Uproxx. Jeva Lange

Jameela Jamil couldn't resist weighing in on the Khloé Kardashian photo scandal

April 8, 2021
jameela jamil
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Like Batman responding to the Bat-Signal, Jameela Jamil heard the words "body image" and materialized to offer her thoughts about that unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian that Khloé has been frantically trying to erase from the internet.

Early Thursday, Khloé issued a statement about the pic that supposedly didn't capture her body "the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point." She offered a counter-video showing off her toned and "unretouched" body, insisting that she didn't just pay "for it all."

Jameela shared the statement on Twitter, observing that it's "a really good time" for Khloé "to admit to surgeries, thinning photographs and videos, and to stop being part of the culture that makes girls like her hate herself." Read more at The Mirror and Jezebel. Jeva Lange

