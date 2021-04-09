amazon v. union
How the failed union drive at Amazon may shape future labor organizing

2:11 p.m.
amazon warehouse
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Employees at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, voted against forming a union. The final tally, announced Friday, was 1,798 "no" votes and 738 "yes" votes.

The labor drive was the most significant in Amazon's history, and would have had a far-reaching ripple effect if it had succeeded, likely encouraging other Amazon workers to organize, as well as employees of other major competitors, like Walmart. Even though Amazon managed to squash this particular drive, The Hill reports the visible organizing effort alone was enough for the RWDSU union to pick up momentum. The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union says it has heard from hundreds of Amazon workers across the country since the Alabama warehouse drive began, writes The Hill.

As separate unionizing efforts begin, The New York Times reports Bessemer's outcome will likely "lead to a rethinking of strategy inside the labor movement." The Times predicts future organizers will pivot away from emphasizing location-specific concerns and "focus more on backing national policies, such as a higher federal minimum wage, than unionizing individual workplaces."

The spotlight on Bessemer may also reach the national level in another way — writes The Hill, Amazon's victory over the union may bring more attention to the Democratic-backed PRO Act, which offers protections for employees trying to unionize. The bill passed the House and remains in the Senate.

This particular union battle will likely continue to set new precedents for organizers as the RWDSU challenges the results. Union leaders accused Amazon of "blatantly illegal conduct," which Amazon denies, arguing the company engaged in illegal union-busting tactics like intimidating employees and harvesting ballots, reports The Washington Examiner. The union vowed to "demand a comprehensive investigation over Amazon's behavior in corrupting this election." Summer Meza

fleas...why did it have to be fleas...
Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5

1:55 p.m.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Don't be surprised to see some fourth-wall-breaking glances at the camera when Indiana Jones returns next summer.

Lucasfilm announced Friday that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Fleabag, will star opposite Harrison Ford in the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. Details about her role weren't officially announced, though Deadline reported she'll be playing the movie's female lead.

The studio also confirmed that composer John Williams will once again return to score the movie. Ford was already on board to star as Indiana Jones in this sequel, which will be the series' first installment not directed by Steven Spielberg. Instead, Logan's James Mangold will direct it, though Spielberg is still on board as a producer.

This actually won't be Waller-Bridge's first collaboration with Lucasfilm, as she previously played Lando Calrissian's droid companion L3-37 in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. The plot of this long-awaited fifth Indiana Jones still hasn't been revealed, although given Ford is approaching his 80s, it's been speculated it could involve Indy finally hanging up his whip. Could he, perhaps, pass it on to Waller-Bridge's character for future sequels?

The movie, according to Deadline, is looking to begin production this summer, and it's slated to hit theaters in July 2022. Given that it's already been delayed multiple times and was once scheduled to debut in 2019, though, not getting too attached to that release date might be wise. Brendan Morrow

R.I.P.
Rapper DMX dies at 50

1:01 p.m.
DMX
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rapper DMX has died at 50, his family has confirmed.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said Friday, per Pitchfork.

The Grammy-nominated rapper last week had been "rushed to the hospital after collapsing" at his home in White Plains, New York, his representative previously confirmed. TMZ reported that he suffered a drug overdose, which triggered a heart attack.

DMX's lawyer has not confirmed the reports of a drug overdose, but the White Plains hospital where he died said he suffered "catastrophic cardiac arrest," according The Associated Press. The rapper's work included the albums It's Dark and Hell is Hot and ...And Then There Was X, and his first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on Billboard charts, CNN noted. He also starred in films like Romeo Must Die and Cradle 2 the Grave.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," his family said. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever." Brendan Morrow

Pointing fingers
Fox News host suggests connection between Prince Philip's death and Harry and Meghan interview

12:25 p.m.

The U.K.'s Prince Philip died on Friday at 99 after recently spending a month in the hospital and dealing with numerous health issues. But it didn't take long for pundits to start suggesting Meghan Markle was to blame.

After Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip's death on Friday, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in a Fox & Friends segment brought up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while he was in the hospital. Although Kilmeade didn't explicitly blame the two for his death, he quoted Piers Morgan's previous objections to the timing of the interview and added, "Evidently, it definitely added to his stress."

"There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey," Kilmeade also said. "So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that."

Philip was hospitalized "after feeling unwell" in February and ended up being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released from the hospital about a week after the interview aired. Brendan Morrow

reach for the sky
Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

11:55 a.m.

Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system.

The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider.

Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear.

"Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads.

Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Brendan Morrow

remembering prince philip
Prince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royal

10:30 a.m.
Prince Philip
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at 99, prompting a collective look back at his fascinating life.

Obituaries for the late Duke of Edinburgh walked through the late royal's life from his birth in 1921 to his service in World War II and his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II. He was born on the Greek island of Corfu on a dining room table, according to The Washington Post, and as an infant was "smuggled out of Greece in a fruit crate" while his father fled execution, The New York Times reports.

The obituaries were also filled with interesting little nuggets about him, including that he "carried British passport No. 1 (the queen did not require one)," as the Times wrote.

Philip instituted "efficiencies" at Buckingham Palace, including installing intercoms, and while he loved sailing, he "was said to have so little patience with horse racing that he had his top hat fitted with a radio so that he could listen to cricket matches when he escorted the queen to her favorite spectator sport," the Times said. He was also the "first member of the royal family to do a televised interview," according to NBC News.

His large personal library was "particularly illuminating" of him and his interests, the Post wrote, as it reportedly included "560 books on birds, 456 on religion, 373 on horses and 352 on the navy and ships." Speaking of which, a report in The Sun once claimed Philip was an "avid reader of books about UFOs and aliens."

Of course, obituaries for Philip also took note of his reputation for offensive sexist and racist comments, with BBC News writing, "That he could be rude, startlingly so at times, there is no doubt." Historian Sarah Gristwood told NBC, though, "He helped create the model of the British royal family that has enabled it to continue forward into the 21st century. We may have lost sight of that now, but I hope we'll remember him for it." Brendan Morrow

For the Flip
Manhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

9:12 a.m.

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, wheeled three boxes of financial records and a laptop from her Manhattan apartment building to a black Jeep, sending them to Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump and his family business. Weisselberg was married to Barry Weisselberg, also a Trump Organization employee, from 2004 to 2018. She obtained their documents, subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., in the divorce proceedings.

Vance's prosecutors have sought information on whether the Weisselbergs got untaxed benefits from the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reports, and Jennifer Weisselberg says the family used Trump Organization apartments in Manhattan without paying for them or reporting them for tax purposes.

Allen Weisselberg is the senior-most Trump Organization employee who isn't a Trump. "In complex investigations such as those into Trump's business activities, prosecutors routinely seek evidence of wrongdoing by subordinates as a means to elicit their cooperation and expose damaging information about their bosses," the Post reports, adding that a person with knowledge of Vance's investigation said he is indeed trying to "flip" Weisselberg.

Vance's office also has hired a special prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, and the forensic accounting firm FTI Consulting to help with the Trump investigation. FTI is helping sift through millions of pages of Trump financial and accounting records. One of FTI's accountants is Morgan Magionos, a former FBI fraud examiner and accountant who was key to securing the conviction of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, CNN reports. "At Manafort's trial, Magionos testified that she uncovered several foreign bank accounts linked to Manafort and traced $15 million in transfers that Manafort used to fund his personal lifestyle, including an ostrich-skin jacket and landscaping services for his home in the Hamptons." Peter Weber

R.I.P.
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

7:41 a.m.
Prince Philip
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99.

Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, which came after he was hospitalized for a month beginning in February.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Further information about the prince's death was not disclosed. In February, Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh had been hospitalized as a "precautionary measure" after "feeling unwell." He was treated for an infection and underwent a "procedure for a pre-existing heart condition," officials said, and he was released on March 16.

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 and was "Britain's longest serving consort," according to The Associated Press. In 2017, he retired from his public role with the royal family, per NBC News.

"Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remained an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Brendan Morrow

