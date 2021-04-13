John Boehner dubs Mitch McConnell 'Stealth Vader,' still thinks Ted Cruz is 'Lucifer in the flesh'

Former House Speaker John Boehner is making the rounds to promote his candid, folksy Washington memoir, On the House, and on Monday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert asked him for a lightening-round assessment of 10 prominent politicians. Boehner had nice or mostly nice things to say about most of them, Democrat and Republican, with one big exception. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), he said, is "Lucifer in the flesh, the most miserable son of a bitch I ever had to deal with."
Former President Bill Clinton is the "best political I ever met," Boehner said, while current President Biden is a "good guy, really good guy, 30 years I've known him, there's nothing we couldn't work out." Former President George W. Bush is a good friend, he added.
Some of Boehner's assessments were a little ambivalent. Former President Barack Obama, for example, is "not quite my cup of tea, but we got along well." For Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), he had only two words: "Stealth Vader."
Boehner's description of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) as "one of the funniest people you'll ever meet in your life" drew Colbert up short, though. "Can you explain Lindsey Graham?" he asked. "Can you explain what the hell happened to him? He's baffling even to people who voted for him." "Well, Lindsey, you know, he can move a little right, move a little left," Boehner said. "He's a pretty good dancer, but he really is one of the funniest people I've ever met."
Earlier on the show, Boehner elaborated on why he holds Cruz in such contempt, explaining that he would come over from the Senate and rile up the House GOP "knuckleheads" into doing stupid things like shutting down the government. "Ted Cruz was the mastermind behind this plan, and so he's really the only person in the book I really take to task — and I take him to task," he said.
Boehner also told Colbert the two things he learned about politics from growing up working in his father's bar. "The first thing you have to learn is the art of being able to disagree without being disagreeable," he said. "Second lesson is you have to learn to deal with every jackass who walks in the door. Trust me, these are the two skills that helped me most when I was speaker of the House." Watch below. Peter Weber
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) "has been under fire since news broke of him being under investigation over possible sex trafficking — but like a Karen in a Bath & Body Works, he refuses to back down," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "We have to wait for all the facts to come in," but it's already "not a good look for Matt Gaetz" that "he Venmo's $900 to his sleazy friend, and then that same friend Venmo's it to three young women for 'tuition.'"
And "it looks like Matt Gaetz is so stupid that he might have paid girls for sex on Venmo!" Noah said. "I mean, you think you know a guy, and then it turns out yeah, you totally do know him. ... Nobody writes the real thing for a Venmo payment, all right? You always write something funny or weird," or just use emojis, he added. "You'd think a guy who hangs out with teens would know that."
The Late Show had a surefire fix: "Sexno."
"Doing crimes on an app? How dumb are these guys?" Stephen Colbert asked at The Late Show. "It's like organizing a hit on 'Words With Friends.'" And sure, that already "seems incredibly stupid and incriminating," but "the icing on this stupid, stupid cake: At the time, all these interactions could be viewed on Gaetz's public Venmo page."
"Let he who has never Venmo'd a prostitute cast the first stone," Jimmy Kimmel quipped at Kimmel Live. "Sadly for Matt," he "was reportedly denied a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which, that has to be a heartbreaker. Matt Gaetz was like the son Donald Trump never had; now he's getting treated like the sons he does have."
Seriously, "how toxic do you have to be for Trump to not want to meet with you?" Kimmel marveled. "He's literally pen pals with Kim Jong Un. He once invited the Taliban for a weekend of glamping at Camp David, and now he won't let Matt Gaetz come see him. ... Asking Trump for a favor is like asking a Nigerian prince for a refund."
Of course "Trump's dodging Gaetz after Gaetz spent years parroting Trump's most unhinged lies," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "Next thing you know, Trump's going to start act like he doesn't even know Matt Gaetz's name." Which, Meyers showed, already happened last October. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Biden hosted a bipartisan group of eight lawmakers in the White House on Monday evening to discuss his $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan, and Republican attendees said afterward the president seemed genuinely interested in their input. "I'm prepared to negotiate as to the extent of my infrastructure project, as well as how we pay for it," Biden said in the two-hour Oval Office meeting. "Everyone acknowledges we need a significant increase in infrastructure."
"Those are all the exact words that I wanted to hear going into the meeting," Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, told The Associated Press. "And so that was really encouraging." At the very least, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) added, "Nobody stormed out yelling 'no.'"
Biden said he is serious about seeking bipartisan support for the bill — "I'm not big on window-dressing, as you've observed," he said — but the Republicans in the meeting repeated objections about the ambitious scope of Biden's proposal, his expansive definition of infrastructure, the price tag, and especially Biden's plan to pay for the bill by raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, from 21 percent. Some Republican participants suggested raising the gas tax.
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, said Biden was "highly engaged" and the meeting went "well," but reversing the GOP's corporate tax cut is a nonstarter. "I view the 2017 tax bill as one of my signature achievements in my entire career," Wicker said. "It would be an almost impossible sell for the president to come to a bipartisan agreement that included the undoing of that signature."
Cedric Richmond, the White House director of public engagement, said "no one in business" wanted the corporate rate lowered from 35 percent all the way to 21 percent rate in the GOP's top-heavy tax overhaul, and he's reminding business leaders "we would be bringing the rate back to the neighborhood they wanted in the first place. And at the same time, we could fix infrastructure."
Biden and his fellow Democrats have made clear they are willing to try to go it alone if there's no GOP interest in good-faith negotiations, but that would leave no room for error in the ideologically disparate Democratic caucus, with its razor-thin control of Congress. At the same time, Biden's proposal is broadly popular even among Republican voters, as is paying for it by taxing corporations. Peter Weber
President Biden has chosen Anne Milgram, a former New Jersey state attorney general, to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, the White House said on Monday.
If confirmed, Milgram will oversee the agency during a time when more people are dying of opioid overdoses and some states are relaxing their marijuana laws. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) said Milgram is "a great choice. She will be an excellent DEA administrator, who will work diligently to fight drug trafficking and keep dangerous substances like fentanyl off our streets."
Milgram is a special counsel for the law firm of Lowenstein Sandler and teaches at New York University School of Law, NJ.com reports. Previously, she was an assistant district attorney in Manhattan and helped prosecute human trafficking crimes with the Department of Justice. Catherine Garcia
The kids at Deer Creek-Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma, threw a star-spangled celebration last week for their cafeteria manager, Yanet Lopez, when she passed the U.S. citizenship test.
Lopez, her husband, and their three children came to the U.S. from Cuba in 2016, settling in Oklahoma after a stint in Houston. As a child, Lopez said, her "dream was [to] come to this great country," and she was thrilled when her entire family passed their citizenship tests. "I know everything about the United States," Lopez told KOCO. "Constitution, presidents, everything. It's amazing. I learned a lot of history because I love this country."
Lopez is a beloved member of her school's community, with the principal writing on Facebook that they are "so excited for Ms. Yanet and the realization of one of her dreams in passing her citizenship test! We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the U.S. I am honored to work with one of the best U.S. citizens I know." To congratulate Lopez, students and staff members lined the hallways to cheer her on, giving Lopez hugs and chanting "USA!" It was "really, really exciting," Lopez said. Catherine Garcia
Israel, whose government strongly opposed the 2015 deal and has criticized President Biden's efforts to resurrect it, has neither publicly denied or claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, which temporarily set back Iran's ability to enrich uranium at the facility. But Israeli media has heavily suggested the country is behind the sabotage, and U.S. and Israeli officials confirmed to The New York Times that Israel at least played a role.
The Biden administration has neither condemned nor celebrated the Natanz attack. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday "the U.S. was not involved in any manner" and has "nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts," adding, "Our focus is on the diplomatic path forward."
It isn't clear if the U.S. was warned about the sabotage beforehand or whether Israel timed the attack to coincide with a visit to Israel by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin did not mention Iran at a news conference Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The talks to restart the agreement, which former President Donald Trump pulled out from in 2018, are at an early stage, and the U.S. and Iran don't agree about which U.S. sanctions would be lifted and under what conditions; Iran wants them lifted before it returns to compliance with the nuclear deal while the U.S. sees Iran's compliance as a precondition. At this point, both sides are committed to the negotiations.
Israel wants "to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions," Zarif said. "We will not fall into their trap. ... We will not allow this act of sabotage to affect the nuclear talks." Peter Weber
The Biden administration has reached a deal with Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala to increase security at their borders in order to curb increased migration at the U.S. southern border.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said Mexico will keep 10,000 troops stationed at its southern border and Honduras has deployed 7,000 police officers and members of the military to its border. Guatemala has sent 1,500 police officers and troops to its southern border and will also set up 12 checkpoints inside the country, along a route taken by migrants.
Psaki said the "objective is to make it more difficult to make the journey" to the U.S. "and make crossing the borders more difficult." Last month, Border Patrol agents encountered almost 170,000 migrants at the U.S. southern border, the highest number since March 2001, The Guardian reports.
Migrants are fleeing poverty, violence, corrupt governments, and extreme weather. Security forces in Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala have all been accused of abusing migrants and targeting them for extortion and robbery, The Guardian says. Catherine Garcia
A student in a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, opened fire on officers Monday afternoon when police responded to a report of a possible shooter on campus, authorities said.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said during a Monday night news conference that officers ordered the student to leave the bathroom, but he refused and reportedly opened fire. Police returned fire, killing the student.
An officer was shot in the upper leg and was rushed into surgery, authorities said; he is expected to recover. There were no other injuries reported. "It's a sad day for Knoxville, and it's tough for Austin-East," Rausch said. It is not clear why the student brought a gun to school or fired it at officers.
There has been an increase in gun violence affecting Austin-East students, with three being shot and killed less than three weeks apart earlier this year, The Associated Press reports. State Rep. Sam McKenzie (D) represents the district where Austin-East is located and also attended the school, and released a statement saying he is "at a loss to describe my sadness as yet another horrific act of gun violence has happened in my community." He called on neighbors to "make sure we take every step and make every effort to prevent these tragedies from continuing to occur." Catherine Garcia