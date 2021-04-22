live from the supreme court
Supreme Court conservatives reject restrictions on juvenile life without parole

2:52 p.m.

In a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Brett Jones in Jones v. Mississippi on Thursday, effectively ruling a judge need not find "permanent incorrigibility" before condemning a juvenile offender to life in prison without parole.

Declining to impose sentencing restrictions is a blow to precedent, say some analysts and the court's liberal justices, and signals both the court's abandonment of certain juvenile protections and its move toward the ideological right.

Mississippi's Brett Jones was sentenced to life without parole after killing his grandfather at age 15. Controversially, laws in Mississippi do not require a juvenile be proven "permanently incorrigible," or incapable of moral rehabilitation, to receive such a sentence. Jones recently appealed the decision after landmark cases later deemed such sentences unconstitutional for "all but the rarest of juvenile offenders."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who delivered the majority opinion, argues limitations haven't been entirely unraveled by the ruling; a judge is still required to consider a defendant's age before sentencing. However (and much to critics' dismay), it is not required that a judge ensure the juvenile defendant is incapable of rehabilitation before imposing life without parole.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a scathing dissent. "How low this Court's respect for stare decisis has sunk," she wrote. "Now, it seems, the Court is willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification. It is hard to see how that approach is 'founded in the law rather than in the proclivities of individuals,'" she added, invoking Kavanaugh's own words.

Legal analyst Mark Joseph Stern pointed directly to the court's newest justices to explain the ruling, and noted former Justice Anthony Kennedy, who Kavanaugh replaced, often criticized juvenile life sentences without parole. Brigid Kennedy

D.C. statehood bill passes in the House, but faces 'formidable' odds in the Senate

1:52 p.m.
Residents of the District of Columbia rally for statehood near the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2021 in Washington, DC
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A bill that would make Washington, D.C. the 51st U.S. state is headed to the Senate for what's expected to be a "historic showdown."

The House of Representatives in a 216-208 vote along party lines on Thursday passed the Washington, D.C. Admission Act to create the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, The Washington Post reports.

A D.C. statehood bill was previously passed last year only for it to die in the Senate, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said "we hope that the momentum will help it pass in the Senate" this time, also calling the vote a "significant step to enfranchise the people of D.C. and empower them to participate fully in our democracy," per The New York Times.

The head of Howard University's political science department, Ravi Perry, also told The Associated Press that there's "been a major sea change" on the issue, as "people have started to see D.C. statehood as the racial justice issue that it is."

In the Senate, though, "the political odds remain formidable," the Post writes, noting that the Senate filibuster will require Democrats to have support from 60 senators and not every Democrat in the Senate has actually gotten behind the legislation. Republicans have also expressed opposition to the bill, which would create two Senate seats, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) last year telling supporters that "with two more liberal senators, we cannot undo the damage they've done."

But Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who introduced the bill, told the Post that with "this Congress, with Democrats controlling the House, the Senate and the White House, D.C. statehood is within reach for the first time in history." Brendan Morrow

What if COVID-19 had been COVID-99?

12:54 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The pandemic could have been way worse, observes Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle in a new article: It could have struck 20 years earlier — COVID-1999 instead of 2019.

The world was already connected by "economic superhighways" two decades ago, McArdle notes, so the virus could've spread with similar ease. But vaccine research was nowhere near its present state. Crucial information on mRNA vaccines (like the Moderna and Pfizer shots) "was still five years from being published, and work on adenovirus vaccines, such as those from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, was also in early innings."

What about mitigation measures? In 2000, McArdle writes, "we didn't have the technologies that allowed so many people to socially distance while they waited for a vaccine," nor the technology "that made isolation semi-tolerable," but "a lot of economic activity probably would have stopped regardless."

I'm not so sure about that last bit. How much really could have stopped? Certainly not primary education. Parents might tolerate online school or a shutdown lasting several weeks, but I can't imagine fully suspending children's education until vaccine distribution would've been politically acceptable. Maybe we'd have tried TV or radio classes in places with the infrastructure for it, but if Zoom school — in which kids get some personal interaction with teachers — is unbearable, television school would be worse.

Likewise, very few workplaces could've gone remote. About 40 percent of American households had internet, but only 1 percent had broadband. Dial-up worked okay for email, but large files? What about offices that still used paper? And long distance calls weren't cheap. History suggests there would be some shutdowns and certainly quarantine of the symptomatic, but probably not broad, months-long lockdown. Most of our ordinary routines, of necessity, would have continued.

That said, the information environment of 2000 would've made our experience of the pandemic very different. Conspiracy theorizing might have been less mainstream. There may have been extremely sincere PSAs and collectible masks for kids in cereal boxes. We wouldn't be constantly trading fears and rumors online. More people would have died, but we'd know much less about it. Bonnie Kristian

After reading 'all 14 pages' of the Green New Deal, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's ready to debate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

12:53 p.m.

Now that she's done her homework, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is ready to spar.

One day after seemingly admitting she had never finished reading "all 14 pages" of the Green New Deal, a bill she's repeatedly criticized while throwing barbs at sponsor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Greene has now finally perused the full policy — and dubbed it a "Communists manifesto." She's looking to debate Ocasio-Cortez on the bill, pay-per-view style.

Greene incriminated herself on Wednesday, while tweeting a surreptitiously-taken photo of the two lawmakers chatting on Capitol Hill. Greene claimed she would "schedule time" for her and AOC to debate the Green New Deal, but only after she had reviewed the bill's contents in full.

Mockery ensued following Greene's admission, since Greene has claimed to know for a fact the Green New Deal would "destroy our economy" and "force us to depend on China." And despite Greene's badgering, Ocasio-Cortez has yet to comment on the supposedly upcoming event.

Biden announces U.S. aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030

8:39 a.m.

The United States is aiming to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade, President Biden has announced.

The White House confirmed on Thursday that the administration is setting a goal of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas pollution by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, and Biden spoke on this target during a climate summit with world leaders that took place on Earth Day.

"Scientists tell us this is the decisive decade," Biden said. "This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis."

The target, The New York Times wrote, was a "significant step up" from the pledge for a between 26 to 28 percent reduction by 2025 that was set under former President Barack Obama. An official told CNN the more ambitious target unveiled Thursday would give the United States "significant leverage" to convince other countries to step up their goals ahead of this year's climate summit in Glasgow.

"The steps our countries take between now and Glasgow will set the world up for success," Biden said during his Thursday remarks.

The president didn't go into details about how the U.S. plans to meet this new goal, but a senior administration official told CNN that "achieving that target is something we can do in multiple ways." Brendan Morrow

Senate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

7:49 a.m.

Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to continue their ban on earmarks — or money for special projects — but "the whole debate was pretty much for show because GOP senators can take earmarks with or without the ban," Politico reports. Senate rules allow earmarks, and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) reportedly told his colleagues at their private lunch, "You can't stop me." Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also said she plans on trying to nail down earmarks for projects in Maine. House Republicans dumped their earmarks ban last week.

Several Senate Republicans expected to run for president, including Ted Cruz (Texas), Tom Cotton (Ark.), and Josh Hawley (Mo.), have decried earmarks as wasteful and corrupt. But here's "a fun little side drama to all of this," Politico added:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), a fan of earmarks, had been telling appropriators that his pal [former President Donald] Trump was about to weigh in with a letter endorsing the controversial practice — giving cover to Republicans worried about blowback. But some Republicans snickered at Graham’s assurance, wondering whether Trump even knew what an earmark was. More likely, they speculated Graham was trying to make it seem like Trump supported earmarks. Whatever the case, the promised letter from Trump never materialized. [Politico]

Whatever Trump's views on earmarks, or lack thereof, former Vice President Mike Pence's new organization tweeted they "just make it easier to enact the Biden-Harris-Pelosi-Schumer agenda." Presumably, he meant that in a bad way.

Senate Republicans also approved a resolution to oppose raising the debt ceiling without corresponding spending cuts. That resolution is also nonbinding, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) called it "aspirational," but if Republicans follow through, it could set up another high-stakes debt ceiling showdown this summer. Peter Weber

