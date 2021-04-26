The Oscars featured disappointingly few clips of the nominated movies

It wasn't long into the 2021 Oscars before a major criticism began to emerge among critics: Where were all the clips of the movies?

Producers of Sunday's Academy Awards made some fairly surprising presentation decisions during a show already altered by COVID-19, not the least of which was the shock move not to give out Best Picture as the last award and instead end with Chadwick Boseman's posthumous loss to Anthony Hopkins. Another, though, was the unexpectedly small number of clips from the nominated movies that were shown.

Indeed, with numerous major categories including acting awards, the broadcast didn't actually cut to footage of the work that was in contention, with presenters in some cases instead praising the nominees' work or telling viewers more about them. Clips were used in certain cases, including for the nominees for Best Picture. But they were far more sparse than in past broadcasts, which traditionally might cut, for example, to a key scene for each of the nominated actors.

The lack of clips at the show was one of the top criticisms of the Oscars all throughout, with critic Scott Tobias writing that during "a year where awareness of the movies is so low, it's tough not to have clips around for context." This was a negative point in numerous post-Oscars reviews, as well, as NPR wrote that "walking away with no idea what any of a lot of the honored work even looks like seems like a failure."

The general public: it's been a long year and we literally don't know what these movies are. Oscars, what can you tell me about the movies of 2020

The Oscars: No host! No clips! Not a single montage! These presenters will read a bunch of facts at you until you pass out! — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) April 26, 2021

Steven Soderbergh & #Oscars producers: "Under no circumstances do we want to play clips for any of these acting performances or movies, but get me a pointless and super awkward game in there right around the time people really want to go to sleep." — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) April 26, 2021

How can you not have clips during the #Oscars from the films we’re celebrating!?!? pic.twitter.com/VJqOwDnwzC — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 26, 2021

Perhaps producers simply felt that the frequent use of clips would detract from their effort to create a more intimate and personal feeling experience this year. But regardless, those who came into the show knowing little about the nominated films and not understanding why the winning performances were so impressive may have left it with roughly the same level of unawareness. Brendan Morrow