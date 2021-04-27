Glenn Close's 'Da Butt' moment at the Oscars was both planned and 'completely spontaneous'

Glenn Close may have lost Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, but she still managed to win the night.

The Hillbilly Elegy star delivered one of the most memorable moments of Sunday's Academy Awards after hilariously dancing to "Da Butt" while showing off a surprising amount of knowledge about the song. She instantly went viral for it, and on Instagram, Close explained how this all came together, noting the larger bit was pre-planned — while revealing her dance apparently wasn't.

During the bit, Lil Rel Howery went around the room to quiz Oscar nominees on whether certain songs won Academy Awards, and when he got to Close, she was questioned about "Da Butt" from the soundtrack of Spike Lee's School Daze. Unexpectedly, not only did Close identify the song, she seemed to have an encyclopedic knowledge of it. As you might imagine, this portion of the segment was planned.

"I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about 'Da Butt' and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say," Close wrote on Instagram, referring to her table mates Chris Terrio, Daniel Kaluuya, and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

But in an almost instantly iconic Oscars moment, Close proceeded to get up and dance to "Da Butt" as well, and that glorious part of the bit, according to Close, actually wasn't planned.

"I had googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance ... you can actually see me think of the video," Close wrote. "That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault."