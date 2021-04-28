Late night hosts mostly cheer the CDC's new mask rules, jeer Tucker Carlson's anti-mask 'hissy fit'

"Today the CDC made a huge announcement about wearing masks," informing vaccinated Americans they generally don't have to wear masks outside, Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The CDC illustrated its guidelines with a chart that "ranks activities from safest to less safe to least safe" for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said. "It's the same chart people use when deciding between Delta, United, and Spirit Airlines."
The CDC's relaxed guidelines are great, Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. "Now we can go back to the good old days of giving each other dirty looks because of racism, classism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, and those people who wear Adidas pants with Nike shoes," not because we're "wearing or not wearing masks." Taking a big step toward normalcy is thrilling, Noah added. "But what doesn't excite me is the messaging from the CDC." He explained why in "a viral rant," focused mainly on the needlessly confusing chart.
The CDC's new mask guidance "is great news for people who love fresh air, but a little late for those who already have the tan lines," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. And it "must be very validating for Fox News host Tucker Carlson," who "threw a hissy fit about mask-wearing" Monday night. "Yes, Tucker wants you to keep kids safe, and the best way to do that is to send an army of Fox News conspiracy goons to the playground to have their parents arrested," he said. "Tucker's not the only one being a mask-hole," but if he's "gonna spend the summer yelling at kids," he might want to at least "wear a cup" to protect himself from irate parents and their crotch kicks.
Yes, "America's favorite man-Karen is so concerned about children being forced to wear masks, he's encouraging other likeminded individuals to get the authorities involved," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "The guy said nothing after Sandy Hook, now he wants you to call the cops: 'There's a kid with cotton on his face!'" He suggested "the only explanation we have left" for Tucker's behaviors is that he's "actually a top secret Sacha Baron Cohen character."
Kimmel also found some irony in former President Donald Trump's angry screed about Sunday's Acadamy Awards. "It's funny because the thing is, Donald Trump basically is the Oscars," he said: "Old, bloated, completely self-involved, and obsessed with gold." Peter Weber
President Biden on Tuesday nominated Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Houston's Harris County, to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has been without a Senate-confirmed director since 2017. Gonzalez was elected sheriff in 2016, after 18 years with the Houston Police Department. He publicly criticized former President Donald Trump's mass deportations and ICE raids on nonviolent immigrants, and he withdrew Harris County from a federal partnership that authorized sheriff's deputies to enforce immigration laws. Gonzalez did honor ICE requests to hold suspects for up to 48 hours, as required under Texas law.
Harris County's sheriff's office is the third largest in the U.S., with a staff of 5,000. If confirmed by the Senate, Gonzalez will oversee more than 20,000 employees at an agency with an $8 billion budget and high-profile mandate. "Reaction to Gonzalez's nomination was predictably more favorable among immigration advocates than opponents," The Associated Press notes.
Biden has moved to reverse many but not all of Trump's hardline immigration policies, including, on Tuesday, limiting ICE's authority to arrest undocumented immigrants at courthouses. Trump in 2018 finalized a policy allowing ICE to routinely apprehend immigrants at federal, state, and local courthouses. Under the new policy, ICE will only be able to detain people if national security or public safety are at stake, plus a few other exceptions, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. The Biden administration also said it will focus on dismantling migrant smuggling networks.
Biden has also recently nominated Tucson, Arizona, police Chief Chris Mangus to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Ur Jaddou, an immigration lawyer who worked in the Obama administration, as head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Peter Weber
The reporter, Laura Italiano, "has written for the Post since the 1990s," The Washington Post reports. She has not disclosed who "ordered" her to write the article. But by Tuesday, the false suggestion that the government was buying copies of the vice president's book and giving it to migrant children has spent days spreading over conservative and social media, promoted by Republican Party officials and prominent lawmakers.
Britney Spears is preparing to speak out in court.
The pop star, who has been fighting to have her father removed as conservator of her estate, will "address the court directly" on the matter at a hearing this summer, her attorney said Tuesday, according to Page Six. The lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked a judge to set this hearing at which Spears would be able to speak on the "status of the conservatorship," and the judge scheduled it for June 23, Variety reports.
Ingham previously told the judge that Spears "has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Jamie Spears, and "will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career." Spears has asked for him to be removed from the conservatorship, which dates back to 2008. The judge previously declined to do so but granted a request to appoint a corporate fiduciary as co-conservator. This order has not yet taken effect, according to Variety.
Spears' court battle was covered earlier this year in a hit New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," which also delved into the "#FreeBritney" movement composed of fans who argue the conservatorship is not necessary. Spears herself hasn't spoken publicly about the case, though she wrote on Instagram in March that she was "embarrassed by the light" the February documentary put her in.
A lawyer for Spears' father, Vivian Thoreen, said in February that he "rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation" with the conservatorship, as "people were harming her and they were exploiting her." The lawyer also said that Jamie Spears "would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship." Brendan Morrow
A New York Post story claiming Vice President Kamala Harris's book was being handed out to migrant children has been thoroughly debunked, and the news outlet temporarily pulled two articles about the claims from its website. The site has since republished them with editor's notes attached, reports The Daily Beast's Max Tani.
The now-discredited story reported that federal officials gave out copies of Harris's 2019 children's book, Superheroes Are Everywhere, as part of "welcome kits" to children being held at a migrant shelter in Long Beach, California. This story spread across the right-wing media space, boosted by high-profile Republicans like Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
The original article did not contain any attribution to back up its facts, reports The Washington Post. It appears, The Daily Beast writes, that the claim was based on just one image depicting a copy of Harris's book propped up against a backpack. Despite the lack of any further proof that the White House was behind this, Fox News — like the New York Post, part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire — published a similar article the following day, using "photographs show" as evidence for the baseless story. CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale reported the book was likely donated to the shelter's informal library.
A Long Beach spokesman tells me *no* books are put in migrant children's welcome packages at the shelter. Rather, an informal library will be set up with the donated books to let kids choose what they want to read. So...wrongness on top of wrongness. https://t.co/5439nFkhha
A Washington Post fact check called the whole saga "a good example of how misinformation spreads on right-wing media and gets amplified by Republican leaders," describing the situation as a "bad game of telephone." The New York Post's newest version now says the article "has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child." Jessica Beebe
Big news for the onion ring world: New Zealand singer Lorde has updated her foodstagram account, @onionringsworldwide, for the first time in 2021.
"Yoosh lads back with another ring post …" she wrote in her latest review, adding: "these were from the Hotel Ponsonby establishment, we're talking PICKLED onion rings which is a first for this reviewer." Lorde said that while she vibed with the concept, "I think if you're gonna go there, go there, and let acidity rather than sweetness dominate."
True enough. But according to Lorde, the rings had "absolutely sensational batter, perhaps the best I've tried," so she gave it a "4/5 overall ringsperience." Not everything can be a Tennessee tempura onion ring, after all. Jeva Lange
Republican politicians, including former President Donald Trump, have called on their supporters to boycott Major League Baseball after it moved the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law. So far, at least, the strategy doesn't seem to be working.
Ratings for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, the sport's flagship weekly national broadcast, are actually up 38 percent compared to last season's average, Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina reports. That's not surprising now that fans are back in the stands after a season-long, pandemic-related absence, giving the games a more exciting feel, but the ratings have also improved 7 percent from the 2019 season average.
It's only been a few weeks so it remains to be seen if this is a trend, or the result of a few marquee games — this past Sunday's star-studded clash between the rival San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers drew particularly strong numbers, for instance — hitting the airwaves, but, either way, the All-Star Game controversy has not yet proven to be an issue. Tim O'Donnell
This week's Sunday Night Baseball — @Dodgers v. @Padres — averaged 2.010 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, up 63 percent from the 2020 SNB season average. Game averaged 2.189 million from midnight-12:15 a.m. ET upon conclusion. Really strong numbers.
COVID-19 shutdowns have shoppers pivoting from fashion to comfort, and Crocs has continued to reap the benefit.
The foam clog company reported Tuesday that sales surged 64 percent in its first quarter to $460 million, reports CNN Business. It expects revenue for the year to increase between 40 and 50 percent, up from its previous forecast of a 20-25 percent increase. The company's shares are now up over 16 percent to $98.98 on the Nasdaq, writes CNN.
Ever since their release in the early aughts, Crocs have been derided as "famously ugly," and they're often mocked by the fashion-forward. But over the years, shoppers have come around to the shoe, both for practical comfort and for the novelty clip-on charms made by partner company Jibbitz.