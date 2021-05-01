intra-GOP war
GOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership vote



Earlier this year, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) easily staved off an effort by some members of the House GOP to remove her from her leadership position because of her decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Now, though, even some of her colleagues who backed her aren't sure they'd do the same thing again.

When asked about him, which is not infrequently, Cheney has never refrained from criticizing Trump, which one anonymous GOP lawmaker said shows she's "completely out of synch with the majority of our conference," The Hill reports. "As we're focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point. She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn't resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before."

Another GOP lawmaker told The Hill that Cheney "may go down in a second vote." But the congresswoman certainly still has support. "If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit," Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) said Friday in defense of his colleague. "Liz isn't going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She's going to stand on principle." Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

new york mayoral race
Andrew Yang's nonprofit used metric that disadvantaged applicants from historically Black colleges, records show


Andrew Yang.


While New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was still running things at Venture for America, the nonprofit he founded, he "failed to recruit many participants of color," The New York Times reports.

While the Times investigation doesn't reveal specific demographic breakdowns of acceptance rates for the program, which trains recent graduates and young professionals to work at startups in cities across the United States, it did shed a light on some of the built-in challenges in the application process. Ivy League graduates had a leg up thanks to a system that gave applicants a score based on their alma mater. At the same, "internal records show the rubric ended up classifying virtually all the country's historically Black colleges in the lowest tier" even if they ranked higher than other colleges and universities in the annual rankings released by U.S. News and World Report, the Times reports.

After Yang left in 2017, former employees told the Times, Venture for America dumped the metric. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

afghanistan
U.S. launches airstrike in response to failed Taliban rocket attack on day formal withdrawal begins



As U.S. and NATO forces began their formal withdrawal from Afghanistan on Saturday, violence broke out in multiple parts of the country, including near a base that's home to remaining U.S. soldiers. The incidents appear to signal the challenges that likely lay ahead during the transition period.

On Friday, the evening before the launch of the final withdrawal phase, which is set to end by or before Sept. 11, 2021, a truck bomb exploded outside of a guesthouse in Pul-e-Alam in Logar Province, killing at least 27 people. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Afghan government blames the Taliban. If that was indeed the case, The New York Times writes, then "it would be the most overt signal yet that the deal the Americans reached with the group" last year "is off." The Taliban has never ceased with attacks and assassinations, but Friday night's bombing "appeared to represent a shift in tactics," the Times notes.

The Taliban has accused the U.S. of violating the agreement — which originally marked May 1 as the final deadline — with Biden's extension, though multiple spokesmen for the group said Saturday that leaders are still deciding how to respond.

Elsewhere on Friday, Taliban insurgents overran an Afghan army base and captured 25 soldiers, while U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett tweeted that Kandahar Airfield, one of the bases where a small contingent of U.S. and NATO soldiers remain, "received ineffective firing" on Saturday. There were no injuries or damages. The U.S. military then responded to the rocket attack with an airstrike on a Taliban position, CNN reports. Tim O'Donnell

North Korea-U.S. Relations
Obama not spared as Biden administration subtly criticizes previous North Korea strategies


North Korean flag.


The Biden administration has completed its review of North Korea policy, the White House announced Friday, and going forward they don't seem too keen on taking their cues from previous administrations, including former President Barack Obama's.

"Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, referring to the nuclear negotiation strategies espoused by the Trump and Obama administration, respectively. The "goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, with the clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective," Psaki added.

Psaki said the U.S. will instead deploy a "calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy," hinting Biden could wind up meeting face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at some point, though not until after negotiators iron out some form of a deal. The details might sound vague, but a senior administration official broke it down for The Washington Post, saying that "if the Trump administration was everything for everything, Obama was nothing for nothing." Biden's plan, the official said, is "somewhere in the middle." Read more at ABC News and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
India records 400,000 COVID-19 cases in a day for first time as surge worsens


Coronavirus testing line in India.


India surpassed 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period for the first time on Saturday, marking yet another global daily infection record. The country recorded 3,523 deaths during the same span, which experts believe to be an undercount, Al Jazeera reports. Additionally, a fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India, reportedly killing 16 patients and two staff members.

As the surge worsens, several countries, including the United States, have restricted travel from India. The U.S., which has also been delivering pandemic-related supplies to the country, will officially implement the travel ban on May 4 "in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating" there, the White House confirmed Friday. The policy won't apply to American citizens, lawful permanent residents, or others with exemptions, nor will it apply to humanitarian workers.

The White House said the administration was taking this step based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday that the move likely won't affect the U.S.'s coronavirus trajectory, which he's generally optimistic about. "It's probably going to do more harm to India than any good that it attributes to us," Gottlieb said, adding that a highly contagious variant first identified in India is already circulating in the U.S. and "the best way to reduce the risk of that variant is, frankly, to get more Americans vaccinated ... not restricting travel at this point." Read more at Al Jazeera and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

d.c. statehood?
D.C. statehood activist says Manchin's opposition shows 'flimsy' understanding of the Constitution


Joe Manchin.


Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) on Friday said he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make Washington, D.C., a state. Instead, Congress "should propose a constitutional amendment and let the people of America vote," the centrist Democrat told West Virginia's MetroNews in a radio interview.

Stasha Rhodes, the campaign director for the pro-statehood group 51 for 51, pushed back against Manchin's comments, arguing that other states, including his own West Virginia, achieved their status through the legislative process. "No member of the Senate should deny voting rights to 700,000 mostly Black and brown Washingtonians based on a flimsy understanding of the Constitution and American history," Rhodes said.

But Manchin, citing legal scholars, said that D.C. differs from other situations because of the 23rd Amendment, which in 1961 gave the district Electoral College votes and U.S. citizens residing there the right to vote in presidential elections. Therefore, Manchin's opinion suggests that lawmakers at the time specifically opted not to make D.C. a state, complicating its path to that status.

Ultimately, Manchin's opposition probably doesn't change the trajectory of the movement to grant D.C. statehood in the near future, given that there is little, if any, chance enough Republican senators would back a bill passed by the House in April. But the announcement is still viewed as a momentum killer for advocates of the issue, Politico reports, because even if Democrats eventually got rid of the filibuster, they would not have the 50 votes (plus Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaker) required. A few other Democrats remain undecided on D.C. statehood, as well. Read more at Politico and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

posh kicks only
Victoria Beckham expresses deep relief over not being forced to wear Justin Bieber's gifted Crocs

April 30, 2021
posh


Victoria Beckham, who once recoiled in horror at the mere thought of being photographed by the paparazzi while wearing flats, will not be putting the lavender Crocs sent to her by noted Croc lover Justin Bieber anywhere near her feet.

That didn't stop the high-heel-wearing icon from polling her fans about if she should wear the shoes, though: "This is so kind," she said in her Instagram Stories, revealing, to absolutely no one's surprise, that "I've never worn a pair of Crocs."

The "no" option barely won the poll, with 57 percent. "Well that was close!" a clearly relieved Beckham wrote as a follow up. "I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber."

Read more at Harper's Bazaar and Vogue. Jeva Lange

destiny's newborn
Destiny's Child watched Kelly Rowland give birth over Zoom

April 30, 2021
dc


We've all been on Zoom calls that feel painfully laborious, but Kelly Rowland's second son, Noah Jon, gave a whole new meaning to "Zoombombing" when he was born on a video call between Rowland and her Destiny's Child "sisters" Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

"We had our family join [the birth] on Zoom," Rowland told People. "They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful."

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles and Rowland's mother-in-law were also on the call. "Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," Rowland later told Entertainment Tonight, adding: "I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you're going to make me cry."

Read more at People and Entertainment Tonight. Jeva Lange

