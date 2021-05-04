intra-GOP war
Kevin McCarthy sounds increasingly likely to punish Liz Cheney

10:01 a.m.

On Monday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) kept up her fight against former President Donald Trump's false election claims, which apparently didn't help her case to remain in her House leadership position.

A day later, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — in what CNN's Manu Raju described as the "biggest signal yet" Cheney could soon be ousted as GOP conference chair — said he has heard from House GOP lawmakers who are "concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job ... to carry out the message."

McCarthy claims Cheney being on the hot seat has nothing to do with her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot this year. Instead, he suggested it was about the need for unity within the party. "We need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority," McCarthy said.

Regardless of the reasons, it's becoming increasingly clear Cheney's leadership position is in greater jeopardy now than when she easily survived a vote to remove her from the chair role in February. Tim O'Donnell

california recall race
Caitlyn Jenner dubs herself a 'compassionate disruptor' in 1st ad

10:43 a.m.

Caitlyn Jenner is out with the first ad of her California gubernatorial recall campaign, and she's dubbed herself a "compassionate disruptor" whose goal is to "save" the Golden State.

The ad, which features several clips of Jenner's gold medal-winning feats at the 1976 Olympics, focuses heavily on rolling back COVID-19. "California was once the heavy in the world," Jenner says in the video. "We had what everyone else wanted. The American dream grew up here. Yet career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream. It's been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark burned down. The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They've taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom. California needs a disruptor, a compassionate disrupter."

Jenner is the most well-known of several Republican candidates looking to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after a recall election garnered enough signatures to move forward. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Pfizer expects to seek vaccine authorization for kids between 2 and 11 this September

10:24 a.m.
Pfizer
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears set to be authorized for adolescents between 12 and 15, and the company aims to further expand the vaccine's use this September.

Pfizer during an earnings call on Tuesday said it expects to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine for children between 2 and 11 in September, CNN reports.

A study to examine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine among those between 6 months and 11 years old is ongoing. Additionally, Pfizer said it's expecting to seek authorization for its vaccine among children between 6 months and 2 years in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This comes after The New York Times reported on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for adolescents between 12 and 15 by early next week, allowing this group to start getting vaccinated before the beginning of the new school year.

Pfizer also announced Tuesday it plans to file for a full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month, which CNBC notes would mean "the company will be able to market the shot directly to consumers." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Researchers are racing to develop a test that shows how long COVID-19 vaccines work

8:59 a.m.

Researchers urgently want to know how long the current crop of effective COVID-19 vaccines protect against infection and also would like a quicker and more efficient way to test the efficacy of new vaccines. They are trying to check both of those boxes by studying antibody levels in people already exposed to the new coronavirus.

A study at Oxford University is deliberately exposing previously infected healthy young volunteers to the coronavirus again, using blood tests to learn what level of antibodies will protect people against getting sick again. "It may be not possible to reinfect with an antibody level above a certain amount," lead investigator Helen McShane told NPR News. When researchers find that level of antibodies — or antibody cutoff titer — they can develop blood tests to determine how long vaccines are effective.

A separate study involving the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Moderna is also trying to find the cutoff titer by examining antibodies in people who got COVID-19 symptoms after getting inoculated with Moderna's vaccine. "Because the Moderna vaccine is so very effective, it's taken a very long time to collect enough from the vaccinated individuals who became infected," BARDA's Chris Houchens tells NPR. Now that they have data from enough people, they should soon be able to calculate whether a certain level of antibodies can show that new vaccines are effective without having to test the vaccines on tens of thousands of people. You can listen to NPR's report below. Peter Weber

it's britney
Britney Spears slams 'hypocritical' documentaries about her

8:00 a.m.

When it comes to documentaries about Britney Spears, the pop star herself seems to have a request: gimme less.

Spears in an Instagram post spoke out about the "so many documentaries about me this year," saying she's "deeply flattered" while also slamming them as "so hypocritical."

"They criticize the media and then do the same thing," Spears wrote.

Her post came after the BBC documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship recently debuted, and in February, The New York Times aired a hugely popular documentary about the pop star, "Framing Britney Spears." In addition to delving into her ongoing conservatorship battle, the Times' documentary was heavily critical of the media coverage Spears received throughout her career. Spears previously said she didn't watch "Framing Britney Spears" but that "from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in" and that she "cried for two weeks" after it came out.

Spears elaborated on Instagram this week while not naming either documentary, criticizing those who "highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago." She also wrote that "although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times."

Netflix also has its own documentary about Spears in the works. Meanwhile, Spears continues to fight in court to have her father removed from her conservatorship, and she's set to break her silence on this legal battle and directly address it in court on June 23. Brendan Morrow

Medical research
New clinical trial boosts case for using MDMA, or ecstasy, to treat severe PTSD

6:55 a.m.
MDMA or Ecstasy
Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images

A Phase 3 clinical trial of 90 people with severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) found that combining MDMA, the illegal psychedelic drug also known as ecstasy or Molly, with talk therapy significantly relieved symptoms, The New York Times reports. Two months after participating in the trial, 67 percent of the combat veterans, first responders, and survivors of sexual assault, childhood trauma, mass shootings, and domestic violence who were given MDMA no longer qualified for a PTSD diagnosis, versus 32 percent given a placebo with their talk therapy.

The study, awaiting likely publication in the journal Nature Medicine later this month, found no serious adverse reactions from the clinical doses of MDMA. If a second Phase 3 trial underway with 100 subjects shows similarly promising results and safety, the Food and Drug Administration could approve MDMA-assisted therapy for therapeutic use as soon as 2023, the Times reports.

"This is about as excited as I can get about a clinical trial," Johns Hopkins neuroscientist Gul Dolen, who was not involved in the research, told the Times. "There is nothing like this in clinical trial results for a neuropsychiatric disease." Jennifer Mitchell, the U.C. San Francisco neuroscientist who is lead author of the study, said she's excited "people are suddenly willing to consider these substances as therapeutics again, which hasn't happened in 50 years."

MDMA was invented by Merck pharmacists in 1912 and revived in 1976 by psychedelic chemist Alexander Shulgin. From 1977 to 1985, hundreds of therapists and other practitioners experimented with using MDMA, some reporting thrilling successes. But after the drug "escaped the clinic to the dance floor" in the 1980s, the Times says, the Drug Enforcement Administration criminalized MDMA and the clinical research dried up. MDMA without talk therapy isn't effective against PTSD, researchers caution, and recreational ecstasy or Molly is sometimes adulterated with dangerous substances.

An estimated 7 percent of Americans — and 13 percent of combat veterans — will experience PTSD, and a significant portion of them don't respond to current medications. Mental health experts also expressed hope that this first Phase 3 trial on psychedelic-assisted therapy could pave the way for research on other banned psychedelics — including LSD, mescaline, and psilocybin (mushrooms) — or the use of MDMA on other intractable mental health conditions. Read more about the research at The New York Times. Peter Weber

last night on late night
Late night hosts temper America's new surge of optimism, hit Romney's rough reception, Flynn's Pledge fail

4:55 a.m.

"Here's something positive to kick things off: A new poll shows that almost two-thirds of Americans are feeling optimistic after President Biden's first 100 days in office," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "Of course we're feeling good — we've got vaccines in our arms, stimulus checks in our pockets, and hot sauce on our Goldfish." The last time "we were close to being this optimistic was 2006," he said, "when Tom Hanks brought back the mullet."

Verizon's $5 billion sale of Yahoo and AOL "is already being called the most successful tech sale of 1999," Fallon joked. "I didn't even know Verizon owned Yahoo and AOL. That's like finding out Apple owns RadioShack. ... It was telling when they emailed the news to the heads of Yahoo and AOL and they both had Gmail addresses."

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah followed Fallon's "You've Got Mail" joke with a Norton Antivirus analogy for America's projected herd immunity failure. "Thanks to the many people who refuse to take a lifesaving vaccine, experts now think that coronavirus is basically going to become one of those antivirus popups — you know, we're gonna minimize it, but we'll never really delete it," he said. "In these divided times, it's just great to see all Americans coming together to fail at something so easily achievable."

That poll showing "a new sense of optimism" in America was also "conducted before we found out Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live, so we'll see if it holds up," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. Condom sales are up, and in Las Vegas, "gamblers are vaccinated and ready to lose their whole stimulus checks," he said. "But just up the 15 in Utah, Sen. Mitt Romney had a rough weekend," getting "booed relentlessly by his fellow Republicans."

"I've never seen rude behavior from a group of Mormons before," Kimmel said, but the raspberries for Romney were "music to the ears of one Donald J. Trump," who released a statement cheering Utah Republicans for jeering "stone cold loser" Romney. "Speaking of stone cold losers," he added, Michael Flynn "spoke at a rally of Trump supporters in South Carolina yesterday, and for an ex-military guy who wraps his misdeeds tightly in the flag, he sure did have trouble coming up with the words to the Pledge of Allegiance."

Tooning Out the News found a way to save Romney from the rough GOP crowd. Peter Weber

train accidents
At least 20 dead after Mexico City commuter train splits in overpass collapse

2:38 a.m.
Mexico City metro rail overpass collapses
Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

At least 20 people were killed and dozens others hurt when a Mexico City Metro rail overpass collapsed onto a road Monday night right as a train was passing overhead, Mexican authorities said early Tuesday. "A support beam gave way" on the Metro 12 line overpass, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said, adding that a car is trapped underneath the rubble on the road below and there are still people trapped on the train, which split in two and was suspended precariously, hindering rescue efforts. "We don't know if they are alive," Sheinbaum said of the trapped passengers.

This is the third serious accident on the five-decade-old Mexico City Metro, one of the largest and busiest commuter rail systems in the world. The other two, in 2015 and 2019, involved two trains colliding. The 12 line, built when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was Mexico City's mayor, has been dogged by allegations of irregularities during its construction, The Associated Press reports. "What has happened on the metro today is a terrible tragedy," Ebrard tweeted. "Of course, the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined. I reiterate I am at the disposal of authorities to help in whatever is necessary." Peter Weber

