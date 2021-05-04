William Barr's Justice Department
Judge orders DOJ to release memo about not charging Trump with obstruction

10:56 p.m.
William Barr.
Jeff Roberson-Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Monday that the Department of Justice must release a March 2019 memo about its decision not to charge former President Donald Trump with obstruction at the conclusion of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Justice Department argued that the memo was legal reasoning that helped former Attorney General William Barr decide against charging Trump with obstruction. In her opinion, released Tuesday, Jackson said she believed Barr and his top advisers had already decided Trump shouldn't be charged, and the memo was strategic planning. As such, she ruled, the memo can be released to the public.

Before the Mueller report was released, Barr wrote a letter giving his summation of it, which Trump used to claim he had been exonerated. Jackson wrote that Barr's "characterization of what he'd hardly had time to skim, much less study closely, prompted an immediate reaction, as politicians and pundits took to their microphones and Twitter feeds to decry what they feared was an attempt to hide the ball."

Barr was "disingenuous" both when the memo was written and the Justice Department appeared before her court to argue that the memo should stay secret, Jackson said, adding, "The agency's redactions and incomplete explanations obfuscate the true purpose of the memorandum, and the excised portions belie the notion that it fell to the attorney general to make a prosecution decision or that any such decision was on the table at any time."

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington organization has used the Freedom of Information Act to try to get access to Justice Department documents about the Mueller probe. "We requested these records and filed this lawsuit due to serious doubts about the official story coming out of Barr's DOJ," CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz told CNN on Tuesday. "While we do not yet know what is in the memo, the court's opinion gives us confidence that we were right to have questions." The government — now under the Biden administration — has until May 17 to appeal Jackson's ruling. Catherine Garcia

florida politics
Rep. Charlie Crist announces he's running again for Florida governor

9:26 p.m.
Charlie Crist.
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) wants to give being governor of Florida another shot.

When he served as governor from 2007 to 2011, Crist was a Republican, and after a brief stint as an independent, he became a Democrat in 2012. He is the first prominent Democrat to announce that they will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump who pushed back against mask mandates and locking down the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an event Tuesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Crist said DeSantis is "a governor who doesn't listen, who doesn't care, and doesn't think about you — unless of course you can write a campaign check. Really, he sees our state's wonderful diversity as a threat, not a strength we all celebrate. He's failed to lead during the greatest health and economic crisis of our lifetime."

Crist — who ran for governor in 2014 but was narrowly defeated by the incumbent, Republican Rick Scott — likely won't be the only well-known Democrat in the race for long. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) are both expected to soon announce that they will be running for governor, Politico reports. Florida last elected a Democratic governor in 1994. Catherine Garcia

GOP infighting
Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic saying he's 'had it' with Liz Cheney

7:50 p.m.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ahead of an interview Tuesday with Fox & Friends, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave his unfiltered opinion on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), seemingly not knowing that his mic was on, Axios reports.

While speaking off-air with host Steve Doocy, McCarthy said he has "lost confidence" in Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, and believes she has "real problems. I've had it with ... I've had it with her." He went on to say that "someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place." McCarthy seemed to be referring to how Cheney could be removed as chair of the House Republican Conference by a vote from GOP members.

Once on the air, McCarthy said he has "heard from members concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority." He went on to claim that this has nothing to do with Cheney's vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Monday, Cheney pushed back at Trump again, after he insisted that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. Cheney tweeted that the election was "not stolen" and anyone who "claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system." In response to the Fox & Friends interview, Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler on Tuesday said the issue is "whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan. 6. Liz will not do that." Catherine Garcia

Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial

6:39 p.m.
Derek Chauvin.
Court TV via AP, Pool, File

Eric Nelson, the attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Last month, Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, in May 2020.

In the request for a new trial, Nelson claims that because the court did not allow for a change in venue and did not sequester the jury or "admonish them to avoid all media," jurors saw "prejudicial publicity" and suffered from "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution." The filing also alleges that Minnesota state prosecutors committed "pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct" that kept Chauvin from receiving a fair trial.

John Stiles, deputy chief of staff for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, said in a statement the court "has already rejected many of these arguments and the state will vigorously oppose them." Catherine Garcia

may the fourth...
Carrie Fisher's grandson celebrates Star Wars day

5:30 p.m.

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd welcomed a son, Kingston, in September, and he's celebrating his first Star Wars day in style.

Lourd, who appeared in two Star Wars films herself, shared photos on Instagram of Kingston watching his late grandmother in her iconic role as Princess Leia to mark May 4th. Of course, he also dressed for the day, donning a knit hat resembling Princess Leia's bun hairstyle, and a onesie with her character's face on it.

Though he may not understand the plot yet, Kingston is clearly well on his way to becoming the franchise's biggest fan. May the fourth be with you, Kingston! Taylor Watson

bringing back blogs
Donald Trump has started a blog

5:05 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump has launched a new communications platform, Fox News reports.

It's been months since Trump has been on social media, but he'll now once again be able to communicate with his followers via "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," a new section on his website.

It will presumably be a more efficient method of communication than releasing statements through the press (all of which have already been posted to the new site) as he's done since he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But the discussion will only be "one-way," a source familiar with the endeavor told Fox News. No one will be able to reply to or interact with Trump's posts. They'll just be able to read them, which is why many people are pointing out that Trump has essentially just launched a blog.

While readers won't be able to "like" or repost Trump's words, they will be able to do one thing: donate money. Read more about the site at Fox News. Tim O'Donnell

recalls and press conferences and bears oh my
California gubernatorial candidate brought a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear to a press conference

4:15 p.m.

Caitlyn Jenner launched her California gubernatorial recall campaign on Tuesday with a splashy new video ad, but that might not wind up being the most memorable candidate introduction of the day.

That's because John Cox, another GOP candidate challenging California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the 2018 gubernatorial runner-up, brought a live, 1,000-pound Kodiak bear named Tag to his press conference. CalMatter's Emily Hoeven documented the surreal scene in a Twitter thread.

Cox reportedly said he enlisted the help of the trained bear because "we have to be tough as beasts" to fight special interests in California, such as when "our pretty boy governor ... gives no bid contracts all over the place to people who support his campaign." But he also seemed to acknowledge that it was a gimmick when asked why people should take him seriously when he's trotting out a bear at a press conference. "For better or worse, we need to get this message out," Cox said. "I wish that didn't need to be the case. You have to cut through the media. I'm going to talk about serious issues." Tim O'Donnell

'new phase'
Biden announces new goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by July 4

3:47 p.m.

President Biden's vaccination goals are heading into a new phase.

Biden said Tuesday his administration's new goal is that by the Fourth of July, 70 percent of American adults will have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 160 million Americans will be fully vaccinated.

"That means giving close to 100 million shots, some first shots, others second shots, over the next 60 days," Biden said. "Of course, Americans can still get shots after July 4th, but no one should wait. Let's try to hit that 70 percent mark."

Meeting this goal, Biden added, will be a "serious step towards a return to normal." According to The Associated Press, the U.S. is currently administering about 965,000 first vaccine doses per day, which is down from a few weeks ago but nearly twice the pace required to hit Biden's new goal. Over 56 percent of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, says AP, while about 105 million American adults are fully vaccinated.

Biden noted that the pace of vaccinations has been slowing and said the U.S. will soon have vaccinated those adults who were "most eager to get vaccinated," at which point he said the effort will "shift to a new phase." This phase, he said, will focus on vaccinating three groups: kids between 12 and 15 (assuming the FDA approves a vaccine for them as expected), adults who have "had trouble locating" where to get vaccinated or "just haven't gotten around to it," and adults who "need more convincing" about why it's necessary to get vaccinated.

"There's one fact I want every American to know," Biden said. "People who are not fully vaccinated can still die every day from COVID-19." Brendan Morrow

