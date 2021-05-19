still friends
Edit

The Bidens reportedly privately had expletive-laden responses to Kamala Harris' debate blindside

10:06 a.m.
Joe Biden, Jill Biden.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The infamous 2019 Democratic primary debate exchange in which Vice President Kamala Harris' went after President Biden for his past position on federally-mandated school desegregation busing feels like ancient history, now that the two appear to enjoy a genuinely positive working relationship, marked by mutual respect. But an excerpt, published Tuesday by Politico, from the forthcoming book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump by The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere suggests the on-stage back-and-forth really was a big deal.

Biden was blindsided by Harris' comments and struggled to come up with a response in the moment. When the debate went to commercial, he reportedly turned to his right and tried to score some sympathy points from then-South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who at the time he barely knew (Buttigieg is now his transportation secretary). "Well," Biden said, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversation, "that was some f---ing bulls---."

Meanwhile, Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who also seems to get along well with Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff these days, was particularly rankled. Dovere writes that she "couldn't bear to watch a woman who called herself a friend" of the late Beau Biden "try to tear her husband down, to score a point at a debate." During a call with close supporters the week after the debate, multiple people on the line told Dovere, Jill Biden had some harsh words for Harris. "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?," she reportedly said (Harris began her remarks by saying she didn't believe Biden was a racist). "Go f--- yourself." Read the full excerpt at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

capitol riot aftermath
Edit

McConnell announces opposition to Jan. 6 commission

11:30 a.m.
Mitch McConnell.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will oppose House Democrats' proposal for a commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he announced Wednesday "after careful consideration." That was widely expected, but he did surprise some observers Tuesday when he sounded more open to backing the bill than he previously had. Ultimately, though, McConnell landed on the opinion that the proposed legislation is "slanted and unbalanced" in favor of Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) did not seem deterred by the news, saying he will put the bill up for a vote on the Senate floor no matter what, though he didn't provide a timeline. "Republicans can let their constituents know, are they on the side of truth?," he said.

There is some speculation that enough Republicans will stray from McConnell in this instance for the bill to pass. Tim O'Donnell

'no more stigma'
Edit

Billy Porter reveals he was diagnosed HIV-positive in 2007

10:36 a.m.
Billy Porter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Award-winning actor Billy Porter has revealed he's been living with HIV for 14 years.

Porter, who became the first openly gay Black man to win a lead drama actor Emmy for his role on Pose, in a new Hollywood Reporter piece opened up for the first time about being diagnosed HIV-positive in 2007.

"The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already [accumulated] in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years," Porter says. "HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God's punishment."

The Kinky Boots star describes being uncertain he could "have a life and a career" if people knew about his diagnosis, fearing it would "just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession," so for years, he "tried to block it out." But he describes the experience of revealing his diagnosis to his mother for the first time by saying it "felt like a hand was holding my heart clenched for years — for years — and it's all gone," adding, "The truth is the healing."

Porter's character on Pose is also HIV-positive, and he says the show provided an opportunity "to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate." According to the Reporter, though, no one involved with Pose was aware of Porter's diagnosis.

"There's no more stigma — let's be done with that," Porter says. "It's time. I’ve been living it and being in the shame of it for long enough. And I'm sure this will follow me. I'm sure this is going to be the first thing everybody says, 'HIV-positive blah, blah, blah.' OK. Whatever. It's not the only thing I am. I'm so much more than that diagnosis. And if you don't want to work with me because of my status, you're not worthy of me." Brendan Morrow

Watch this
Edit

Jennifer Hudson transforms into Aretha Franklin in the stunning trailer for Respect

10:27 a.m.

Alexa, show me Jennifer Hudson's next Oscar.

On Wednesday, a new trailer dropped for the forthcoming, long-awaited biopic about Aretha Franklin, and fans are already stunned by Hudson's transformation into the Queen of Soul. The movie, out in August, is called Respect (though you're allowed to pronounce it "R-E-S-P-E-C-T"), and it will also star Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige. "Anyone who has to sing in this movie can actually sing … Everybody has a Tony!" director Liesl Tommy previously told Entertainment Weekly, noting that all the performances were filmed live.

Hudson reportedly spoke "weekly" with Franklin about the role before the singer's death in 2018, but Aretha's blessing dates back to a conversation the pair had following Hudson's Oscar-winning role in Dreamgirls in 2006. Hudson recalled, "We met in New York, and one of the first things she said to me was 'You're gonna win another Oscar for playing me, right?'" Chills. Jeva Lange

welcome back
Edit

European Union to reopen borders to vaccinated visitors

9:36 a.m.
A passenger at Faro airport
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is set to reopen its borders to those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or are traveling from a country that's considered safe, The New York Times reports.

During a meeting on Wednesday, ambassadors from the 27 member states reportedly came to this agreement to allow in visitors who have either received an approved COVID-19 vaccine, including any of the three that have been authorized for emergency use in the United States, or are coming from a list of countries that will be finalized later this week.

According to The Washington Post, this agreement is expected to be formally approved in the coming days, although the Post notes that "individual countries will still be able to set their own rules about what they require from aspiring visitors." While it wasn't officially revealed when the reopening will begin, the Times reports that "the new measures could go into effect as early as next week."

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, previously told the Times this step was expected to be taken, saying that since the United States uses COVID-19 vaccines that have also been approved in the European Union, "this will enable free movement and the travel." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

The immense promise of the Oatly IPO

9:25 a.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Got (oat) milk?

That's the unexpected question weighing on Wall Street's mind this week, as Oatly, the trendy oat-based milk alternative, is set to make its initial public offering. But at a time when meat is being described as the next great "culture war" and conservatives are up in arms about the imagined possibility of Joe Biden stealing their hamburgers, Oatly could nevertheless reportedly value at $10 billion. One analyst firm even described the Swedish oat milk producer as potentially the next Chipotle or Lululemon.

That's partially because Oatly is unique among plant-based products as being a gateway — and nonthreatening — alternative to animal products.

Meat substitutes historically get a bad rap, in part because meat consumption is so core to American identity; hotdogs and hamburgers are about as close to a national food as we get. This wedding of meat consumption to a distorted idea of patriotism is part of why the GOP is so successful at inducing a panic whenever Democrats so much as mention climate policy. Even as "fake meat" becomes more and more mainstream, the backlash hasn't let up; vegetarians and vegans continue to be punchlines, while plant-based alternatives aren't taken seriously (though admittedly some of that is self-inflicted).

So how has Oatly avoided the association? For one thing, it's easier to swallow — metaphorically, anyway. Non-dairy milks are simply less threatening than meat alternatives, because there's no stigma against being lactose intolerant, as more than a third of Americans are. Already, one in three Americans uses non-dairy milks weekly — compared to the only 3 percent of Americans who are vegan — citing reasons ranging from "it's easier to digest" and "I'm lactose intolerant" to the simple preference of taste.

Oatly, also, has a cult following, helped by what The New York Times describes as its "anti-establishment image" (remember that really weird Super Bowl commercial?). In fact, Starbucks saw the use of milk alternatives in their beverages jump from 17 percent in 2019 to 25 percent in 2020 after the roll out of Oatly. The beverage has a certain cultural cachet; Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, and Jay-Z's Roc Nation count among its investors.

What's exciting for plant-based proponents, though, is that from Oatly, the leap to other animal-alternatives isn't so far. If oat milk can earn a $10 billion valuation and be taken seriously by Wall Street, other food companies are going to want to cash in too (indeed, they already are; "Nestlé has begun selling a tuna substitute called Vuna and is working on scallops," the Times reports).

The biggest hurdle toward a more sustainable food culture in the U.S. is normalizing a shift away from meat. And Oatly might just help do the trick. Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
Edit

CDC says study of 1,800 U.S. health care workers confirms efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

9:20 a.m.
Nurse gets vaccinated
Shannon Stapleton/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were 94 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 among 1,843 health care workers in 25 states, providing "the most compelling information to date that COVID-19 vaccines were performing as expected in the real world," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement Friday. "This study, added to the many studies that preceded it, was pivotal to CDC changing its recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated."

More than 80 percent of the study participants were female, the median age of all participants was 37 to 38, and all of them were tested regularly. The 94 percent effectiveness rate was in line with the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials, but the study also found that one dose of the vaccine was 82 percent effective, higher than in previous studies, possibly because of the relative youth of the participants.

Both vaccines are very effective against the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first discovered in Britain and now the dominant strain in the U.S. For several reasons, the vaccines being among the most significant, a surge of variant-driven infections experts were bracing for in December "ended up a mere blip in most of the country," The New York Times reports. "The nationwide total of daily new cases began falling in April and has now dropped more than 85 percent from the horrific highs of January." Peter Weber

'my truth'
Edit

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary and changes pronouns to they/them

8:01 a.m.

Demi Lovato is ready to live their truth.

The pop star in an episode of their new podcast on Wednesday shared they are non-binary and changing their pronouns to they and them.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," Lovato said, adding that changing their pronouns "allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

Lovato on the podcast spoke with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer, who explained that non-binary people "experience ourselves outside of the idea of man or woman," and the singer reflected on previously "suppressing" who they were and having "lived in shame."

"In 2018, when I overdosed, I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth," Lovato said. "I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way."

But Lovato said that now, "I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself," later adding, "This is my truth, and I can't shove it down or suppress it any longer."

Lovato previously came out as pansexual, telling Joe Rogan earlier this year they're a member of the LGBTQ community "and proud." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.