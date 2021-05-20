Texas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness execution

Texas executed Quintin Jones, 41, on Wednesday night, for the 1999 beating death of his great aunt, Berthena Bryant. He was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The reporters waiting across the street to witness the execution were never called over and only learned of Jones' death 30 minutes after he was pronounced dead, The Associated Press reports.
"The previous 570 executions carried out by Texas since capital punishment resumed in 1982 all had at least one media witness," AP reports, and The Huntsville Item noted that state policy guarantees an AP and Item reporter access to witness executions.
"The Texas Department of Criminal Justice can only apologize for this error and nothing like this will ever happen again," TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel told AP and The Item. "Somewhere in that mix there was never a phone call made to this office for me to accompany the witnesses across the street into the Huntsville Unit," and "my assumption is there will be a thorough investigation."
A flurry of appeals were rejected by various courts in the days leading up to Jones' execution, culminating in the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of a stay Wednesday evening. Supporters of clemency for Jones noted that family members, including his great aunt's only sibling, had pleaded for his sentence to be commuted to life in prison. Jones personally pleaded with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in an interview with The New York Times.
The Jones and Whitaker cases are similar, and Jones' lawyers filed a late petition arguing that the parole board had supported clemency for Whitaker, who is white, but denied it for Jones due to race. A judge denied the petition.
Prosecutors argued against clemency because Jones had exhibited violent behavior as a youth and admitted involvement in two other murders. The white man convicted of those two murders, Riky Roosa, is serving life in prison and will become eligible for parole in 2039, The Texas Tribune notes. Peter Weber
Lisa Sorlie and Booker T. Williams are now bonded for life.
Sorlie, 53, lives in Wisconsin, while Williams, 41, resides in California. They were brought together two years ago, when Sorlie donated her kidney and Williams received it. Williams was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2014, a month after his dad died of kidney complications, and had been on the donor list for five years by the time he was matched with Sorlie. "I didn't miss anything because of my health, and I want everybody to have that," she told Good Morning America. "I want them to be exhausted from chasing what matters to them."
The donation took place on May 9, 2019, and would have stayed anonymous had Williams' best friend not spotted a post from Sorlie on a Facebook group for kidney donors. She saw that Sorlie's story matched up with Williams', and she quickly connected them. They became "fast friends," but their first in-person meeting was postponed due to the coronavirus. Finally, they were able to get together on May 2, watching the Brewers take on the Dodgers at Milwaukee's American Family Field.
Sorlie told GMA when they met, "It wasn't like, 'Hey, you're the guy who has my kidney.' It was more like, 'Hey, you're the friend I've been waiting to meet,' and that kidney was a conduit." Grateful for her gift, Williams set up a surprise for Sorlie — at the end of the third inning, a message appeared on the scoreboard, just for her: "Happy transplant anniversary 143. With all my kidney, you're my hero, Lisa Sorlie." Williams explained that he ran out of room, and had to use "143" as the pager code for "I love you."
"She's family now," Williams said of Sorlie, and the pair already plan on spending every future kidney donation anniversary together. Catherine Garcia
COVID-19 vaccinations are making a major difference at nursing homes, even when not all of the residents are inoculated, new research published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests.
People living in nursing homes have been vulnerable to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, due to advanced age and living in close quarters, and more than 132,000 residents have died of COVID-19, representing about a quarter of the entire U.S. death toll.
The study looked at 20,000 people living at 280 nursing homes across 21 states. About 16,000 had received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, with 70 percent receiving both doses, and roughly 4,000 were unvaccinated. The researchers found that 4.5 percent of residents contracted COVID-19 after receiving their first dose of the vaccine, and 0.3 percent came down with the virus at least 14 days after receiving their second dose. Most of the cases were asymptomatic.
Among their fellow residents who did not get vaccinated, the rate of infection dropped from 4.3 percent to 0.3 percent, The New York Times reports. A majority of their cases were also asymptomatic. "Robust vaccine coverage among residents and staff, together with the continued use of face masks and other infection-control measures, is likely to afford protection for a small number of unvaccinated residents," the researchers wrote. Catherine Garcia
Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the New York attorney general's office, people familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday.
The case was opened several months ago, the people said, and began in part because of financial documents given to the office by Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg. Allen Weisselberg has worked at the Trump Organization for decades, and the Manhattan district attorney's office is also investigating his personal finances. People familiar with the matter told CNN the aim is to get Weisselberg, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, to start cooperating with investigators.
The New York attorney general's office announced Tuesday night that it had informed the Trump Organization its probe into the company was "no longer purely civil in nature," with the office "now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA." For the last two years, investigators have been looking into whether the Trump Organization manipulated the value of properties in order to secure loans and lower taxes. Catherine Garcia
In the last month, lawyers working to reunite migrant families separated at the southern border during the Trump administration were able to connect 54 more children with their parents, NBC News reports.
In a court filing submitted on Wednesday, the lawyers said they are still trying to find the parents of 391 migrant children. Of those children, they know that 227 have parents who were deported, 100 have parents still in the United States, and 14 do not have any contact information. Soon after his inauguration, President Biden set up a task force to work with the lawyers and help bring back deported parents for reunification.
The lawyers estimate that in 2017 and 2018, the Trump administration separated more than 5,500 families. The administration's "zero tolerance" policy was officially in effect during May and June 2018, and most of the families separated at that time were reunited not long after. For those split apart before then, the government did not keep any records of their separations or where the parents and children ended up, NBC News reports. Catherine Garcia
There were 35 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill, bucking calls from former President Donald Trump to reject the formation of a commission. During the insurrection, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, with some beating police officers, breaking windows, and stealing items from offices.
Before the vote, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said the riot will "haunt this institution for a long, long time," and must be investigated. Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) agreed. "This is about facts — it's not partisan politics," Katko said. "The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."
Based on the panel put together after the 9/11 attacks, the 10-member commission would be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans and tasked with figuring out how to best secure the Capitol and prevent another insurrection from taking place. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has called it "slanted and unbalanced" in favor of Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Republicans are "caving" to Trump, and he will force a vote on the bill. Catherine Garcia
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected President Biden's call for a "significant de-escalation" of the violence between Israel and Hamas, tweeting that he is "determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved, to restore peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel."
The fighting is now in its 10th day, and at least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children, have been killed in Gaza, while 12 people, including two children, have been killed in Israel. Israel said its airstrikes have been targeting Hamas in an attempt to degrade its military capabilities, and a senior Israeli military official told The Washington Post that so far, more than 60 miles of underground tunnels and 80 rocket launchers have been destroyed.
Israel, the official said, has had "a factory of [Hamas] targets" in mind for years, ready to hit them when the "opportunity" came up. "We are assessing whether the achievements are enough to bring the message to Hamas," he added. "We can go more days, more weeks."
Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but lately not with the same speed as earlier in the conflict, the Post reports. Egypt is leading the efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, and per Reuters, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk told Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV he expects one will be brokered "within a day or two." Catherine Garcia
Members of the Capitol Police on Wednesday reportedly sent an anonymous letter to members of Congress expressing their "profound disappointment" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for notsupporting House Democrats' proposal for a Jan. 6 commission. Capitol Police officers, of course, were in the middle of the worst of the riot that day, tasked with protecting lawmakers as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
The letter is not an official statement from the Capitol Police, and a spokesperson said the agency does not know who specifically sent it. It's also unclear how many members may have been involved, and the Capitol Police said it can't confirm the letter was actually authored by any officers. But Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) office said those who endorsed the letter preferred to remain anonymous "because they are afraid of retribution for speaking out," while the letter itself said they did so because "we are expected to remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity."
As for content, the letter says "we would hope that the members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum, support an investigation to get to the bottom of everyone responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title or position they hold or held," adding that it's "inconceivable" any lawmakers "would downplay" the Capitol riot and "unconscionable" that anyone would suggest "we need to move forward or get over it." Tim O'Donnell
NEWS: MEMBERS of the U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing "profound disappointment" with McConnell and McCarthy's positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the "trauma" that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/CRweVhIAnD