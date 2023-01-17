How the sports world has fueled anti-vaccine conspiracies

The sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin can likely be attributed to a rare condition called commotio cordis, but that didn't stop unfounded speculation by some who attributed his heart stoppage to the COVID-19 vaccine. This isn't the first incidence of vaccine conspiracies springing up in the sports world, either, with Kyrie Irving and Novak Djokovic notably among the stars who have vocally rejected the jab. Here's everything you need to know: What are conspiracy theorists saying about the vaccine in sports? Following Hamlin's injury, the claim that his heart stopped because he had been vaccinated against COVID circulated among far-right groups online almost immediately, NPR noted. Charlie Kirk, a noted conservative activist who has been a heavy promulgator of anti-vax conspiracies, tweeted after Hamlin was taken to the hospital, "This is a tragic and all too familiar sight right now: Athletes dropping suddenly." Skip advert This rhetoric was shared by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who falsely reported in a segment the day after Hamlin's injury that "young athletes are collapsing at alarming rates since COVID vaccines became widely available," per NPR. Vanity Fair additionally noted that a number of other high-profile figures, including celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky and actor Kevin Sorbo, claimed that Hamlin's heart had stopped due to the vaccine. While Hamlin's injury has shed a newfound light on these types of conspiracies, the claim that the vaccine can cause sudden deaths among athletes has been around basically since the jab became available. The anti-vax movement itself has a long history among conspiracy circles going back hundreds of years, with hesitancy evolving soon after Edward Jenner developed the smallpox vaccine in the 1790s.

However, AP noted that this data was false: the 1,500 figure compiled news stories about "people of all ages, from all over the world — some of which were attributed to other causes, such as cancer." Additionally, the 29-death average was from a different data point and methodology, and experts told AP that comparing the two numbers was "not scientifically sound." In regards to the potential for blood clots from the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, a study in the BMJ concluded that "this syndrome is very rare" and was not something that would affect large quantities of those vaccinated. The study added that any additional risk of blood clots from the vaccine was "not statistically significant." What has the reaction been in the medical community? The vast majority of doctors have shunned the claims against the COVID vaccine, particularly because many of them have asserted that sudden deaths among athletes are often just a sad reality of sports. "Folks who maintain good amounts of exercise throughout their life span, they end up at lower risk of having these sudden [cardiac] events," Dr. Meagan Wasfy, a sports cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, told The New York Times. "But for that small period of time where you're exercising, that risk goes up." Skip advert Wasfy also published a review of a 2015 cardiac study, and concluded, "There are clear health benefits to exercise; even so, patients with cardiac conditions who engage in exercise and athletic competition may on rare occasion experience sudden cardiac death." This study was published in 2016, four years before the COVID-19 pandemic even began. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also published a study that concluded there was no corroborative link between the jab and sudden death. Shimabukuro summed up the issue for BBC News, saying, "[It's] reassuring that reactions to both mRNA vaccines are generally mild and subside after one or two days — confirming reports from clinical trials and post-authorization monitoring."