Six Nations 2024: bookmakers' favourites and the players to watch

Six Nations rugby returns on Friday with France and Ireland meeting in Marseille in the battle of the Grand Slam favourites.

It may be just 12 months since Andy Farrell's Ireland won the Six Nations with a clean sweep of victories, but after the drama and heartbreak that European teams suffered at the World Cup "so much has changed", said Rugby World.

The Irish "romped" to the Grand Slam in as "dominant a fashion as the championship has ever seen," said Sky News, beating each side by at least 13 points. They will open this year's tournament against favourites France, with the winner opening up the path to another perfect championship.

Who are the favourites?

France (5/4) just edge out Ireland (9/5) as favourites, according to Oddschecker's best odds. England (7/1) are a distant third, followed by Scotland (14/1), Wales (33/1) and Italy (500/1).

Les Bleus will be without their star scrum-half and reigning World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont, who has chosen to play sevens rugby this season in the hope of winning Olympic gold in Paris this summer. France also have to play all of their home games away from Stade de France as it undergoes a facelift ahead of the Olympics. But their objective remains "crystal-clear", said Flo Rugby: "Win it. And do it by way of the Grand Slam, preferably."

As for Ireland, "there was and is something brutally mechanical" about them, said The Telegraph. For a time they were ranked number one in the world and after the heartbreak of their dramatic quarter-final exit to the All Blacks at the World Cup, they will be looking to prove themselves again.

They will have to do so without the "talismanic figure" of Johnny Sexton, who has retired. Jack Crowley looks likely to take over as the new playmaker at No. 10 and experienced Munster flanker Peter O'Mahony is the new captain, reported Sky News. And with the key games against France and England being away from Dublin, back-to-back Grand Slams would be a "real achievement", said the paper.

Who are the players to watch?

Gregory Alldritt, No. 8, France

There are "so many names that could be considered key players in the French squad," said Flo Rugby, but Alldritt, who will go into the Six Nations wearing the captain's armband, "enters this year's competition as France's leader in a strange new era, making his role in squad cohesion and success crucially important".

James Lowe, winger, Ireland

Lowe has "rapidly become one of the most exciting wings in international rugby", said Rugby All Star. His performances for Ireland have been marked by "blistering pace, deft handling, and an uncanny ability to find the try line". And, as his impressive attacking stats prove, he is a player who can "turn a game on its head with a single moment of brilliance".

Marcus Smith, fly-half, England

Owen Farrell's absence presents an "important moment to one of the brightest talents in English rugby", said Rugby Pass. Smith shows "an instinct for attack and courage to play beyond any of his rivals for the jersey", said the sports site, "but he must also prove he can guide England through choppier waters".

Sam Costelow, fly-half, Wales

The 23-year-old has won only eight caps "but this could be the campaign where he really makes a name for himself", said Wales Online. The Scarlets' playmaker "remains a work in progress" but is "highly regarded" by the Wales management, and seen as a player with an "extremely bright future on the international circuit".

Finn Russell, fly-half, Scotland

Russell is "a fly-half known for his attacking instincts", said Rugby World. He can produce a host of "kicks, flicks and tricks to create try-scoring opportunities for himself and his team-mates". And being named co-captain with Rory Darge signals an end to his previously stormy relationship with head coach Gregor Townsend.

Alessandro Izekor, flanker, Italy

Highly rated by none other than Italy great Sergio Parisse, the uncapped Izekor is a "colossus of a back row who stands 6'5" tall and weighs well over 17 stones", said Rugby Pass. "A force on both sides of the ball, the 23-year-old will be looking to transfer his impressive form for Benetton on to the Test arena."