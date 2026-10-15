The 4 best basketball books of all time

From struggling amateurs to a great dynasty, basketball has produced its fair share of literary classics

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Book covers of ‘The Breaks of the Game’ by David Halberstam, ‘The Whore of Akron’ by Scott Raab, ‘Hoop Dreams’ by Ben Joravsky, and ‘Showtime’ by Jeff Pearlman
So many great stories about those hoop dreams
(Image credit: Hachette / Penguin Random House / Bedrock Press / HarperCollins)
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The NBA’s popularity skyrocketed starting in the early 1980s. The heightened salience of the growing, fast-paced sport in American popular culture has created its own literary canon, including these four standouts.

‘The Breaks of the Game’ by David Halberstam (1981)

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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