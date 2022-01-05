The surprising Star Wars deep cut in The Book of Boba Fett's latest episode

If there's one thing The Mandalorian loves, it's deep cut references to Star Wars lore — and its spin-off The Book of Boba Fett is continuing that tradition.

The second episode of the Disney+ Star Wars show sees Boba Fett head to what appears to be Tosche Station on Tatooine, where he fights a gang before taking their bikes. This already ties in to a somewhat infamous line from the original Star Wars film, in which Luke Skywalker complains, "But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters!"

Beyond that, though, the Boba Fett sequence offers a shout-out to a scene that didn't even make the final cut of Star Wars: A New Hope. The 1977 film originally featured a sequence in which Luke does go to Tosche Station — described in the Disney+ deleted scene description as the "local hangout" — where we see his friends Biggs, Camie, and Laze (a.k.a. "Fixer") and they briefly talk about the Empire and the rebellion. In Boba Fett, the man and woman who get into a confrontation with the gang before Boba enters are Luke's friends Camie and Fixer from that deleted scene.

This was the first major instance of these obscure characters being incorporated into live-action Star Wars since their scene was axed, although the novelization of The Last Jedi included a dream sequence where Luke imagines what his life might have been like had he stayed on Tatooine and married Camie rather than joining the rebellion.

The Tosche Station sequence was just one of a number of Star Wars tie-ins in the latest Boba Fett episode, which also featured the live-action debut of the black-haired Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan from the comics, as well as the return of the Pykes, a criminal syndicate seen on The Clone Wars and in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Cue the pointing Leonardo DiCaprio meme, Star Wars fans.