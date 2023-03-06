Should you invest in AI stocks?

Artificial intelligence, or AI, has taken over the news recently with the rise of ChatGPT. And that, perhaps unsurprisingly, has created a stir on Wall Street, with some investors beginning to eye AI as an investment opportunity.

But could AI stocks really bring returns, or is this more of a passing fad? Many experts are optimistic about the potential for growth in the AI sector, while others advise proceeding with caution. Michael O'Rourke, the chief marketing strategist of Jonestrading, told Bloomberg that "[w]hile AI is undoubtedly a huge growth opportunity and a theme that investors should take seriously, buyers should beware."

What is AI?

AI is essentially "smart machines that can process information, reason and 'think' autonomously like a human being," Money explains, adding that AI works by "analyzing huge amounts of data to identify patterns that can be used to make predictions." There is also generative AI, which Kiplinger says "creates data, such as text, images and video," rather than simply finding patterns within existing data.

While this technology has been around for a while, the launch and huge popularity of OpenAI's tool ChatGPT has brought the tech to the forefront. "AI has always had massive utility for businesses. But with the growing popularity of generative AI, like ChatGPT, consumers are realizing its utility in augmenting day-to-day activities," Steve Phillips, CEO and cofounder of consumer insights platform Zappi, told Kiplinger. "With AI in the mainstream, we can expect a sizable boost in business adoption to follow suit."

Are AI stocks just a fad?

"Even without factoring in the impact of ChatGPT and generative AI, the category was still poised for strong growth," Kiplinger argues. One estimate predicts that the AI market will grow from $118 billion in 2022 to $300 billion by 2026. Kiplinger contends that this "growth should mean great things for Wall Street's best AI stocks."