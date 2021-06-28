Supreme Court declines to hear bathroom case in victory for transgender student

The Supreme Court is passing on a key case involving a transgender student, and the ACLU is celebrating the news as an "incredible victory."

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, the transgender student who challenged a Virginia school board's policy that restrooms are "limited to the corresponding biological genders," NBC News reports. Lower courts sided with Grimm that this violated Title IX, the civil rights law against sex discrimination, and since the Supreme Court isn't taking up the case, Grimm's win stays in place.

Josh Block, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, told NBC that this was "an incredible victory for Gavin and for transgender students around the country," while Grimm said, "I am glad that my years-long fight to have my school see me for who I am is over. Being forced to use the nurse's room, a private bathroom, and the girl's room was humiliating for me, and having to go to out-of-the-way bathrooms severely interfered with my education."

According to CNN, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito both said they would have taken up the case.