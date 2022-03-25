Clarence Thomas facing pressure from lawmakers following revelations regarding wife's texts

After it was unveiled that Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had repeatedly called on former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to try and overturn results of the 2020 elections, multiple lawmakers have called on the justice himself to take subsequent action.

For one thing, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Friday said Thomas should now recuse himself from cases regarding the Jan. 6 Captiol riot as well as the 2024 election should former President Donald Trump decides to run, Axios reports.

"Judges are obligated to recuse themselves when their participation in a case would create even the appearance of a conflict of interest," Wyden wrote in a statement. "A person with an ounce of commonsense could see that bar is met here."

"In light of new reporting from numerous outlets, Justice Thomas' conduct on the Supreme Court looks increasingly corrupt," he added.

And Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Friday also suggested Thomas perhaps consider "voluntarily appearing" before the commitee investigating the Capitol riot so as to answer any questions about his wife's text messages, CBS News reports. Ginni Thomas should cooperate as well, Blumenthal said.

Thomas' wife earlier this month also acknowledged attending the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceeded the Capitol attack.

As for Republican lawmakers' opinions, well, in one example, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) believes Justice Thomas should be able to decide for himself whether or not to recusal is necessary.

"Justice Thomas can make his decisions as he's made them every other time," McCarthy said Friday, per Axios.