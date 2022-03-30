Two-thirds of Americans say they'd vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson

Two-thirds of American say that if they were senators, they would vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, according to a Marquette University Law School poll published Wednesday.

A combined 88 percent of respondents described Jackson as either "very qualified" or "somewhat qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court. Only 12 percent said she is "unqualified."

Jackson's net favorably rating currently stands at +26 percent, higher than any sitting justice.

Before her confirmation hearings began, Jackson also enjoyed high levels of popularity. A Gallup poll found that 58 percent of Americans supported her confirmation. Since 1986, only Chief Justice John Roberts — who was nominated in 2005 and enjoyed the support of 59 percent of Americans — has scored higher.

For Jackson, confirmation appears to be a foregone conclusion. Even if all 50 Senate Democrats vote against confirming her, Vice President Kamala Harris could break the tie in Jackson's favor. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who opposed his party on a pair of key votes in recent months, said Friday that he will vote to confirm Jackson.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) will also vote in favor of Jackson's confirmation.