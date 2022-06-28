SCOTUS reinstates Louisiana electoral map flagged for possible Voting Rights Act violations

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a congressional voting map in Louisiana that a judge had previously blocked for likely discriminating against Black voters.

A lower court had found that the Republican-drawn map of the state's six House of Representatives districts "diluted the power of Black voters," The New York Times writes, and thus likely ran in violation of the Voting Rights Act, NPR adds. All three of the Supreme Court's liberal justices dissented from the Tuesday ruling, which "included no reasoning, blocked the judge's order, and granted a petition seeking review in the case," per the Times.

The high court paused the drawing of a new district in Louisiana until it decides a similar case out of Alabama. Arguments in that case are scheduled for Oct. 4, Reuters notes. The Louisiana congressional map in question will now remain in place for the next election.

The judge who issued the injunction in the Louisiana case had ordered the state legislature to add a second majority-Black district to its map. The state not long after asked the Supreme Court to step in and freeze the lower court's opinion.