Can Sudan's transition to democracy be saved?

U.S. special forces evacuated the staff of America's embassy in Sudan over the weekend. Thousands of U.S. citizens, including aid workers and Sudanese Americans, remained trapped in the northeast African nation as rival armed factions fight for control of the resource-rich country. The two warring sides agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire this week to allow time for more foreigners and civilians to flee.

Mortar shells have hit homes. Armed groups have looted houses and businesses, leaving civilians to choose between sheltering in their homes without food, or going out in search of provisions and risking getting caught in the crossfire. About 400 civilians have been killed since the shooting began. "The fire is getting stronger. We can't stay here," a Khartoum-based science teacher told The Washington Post. "If you do not die from the bombs, you will die of hunger. There is nothing in the markets to eat."

The fighting broke out between army forces controlled by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country's de facto leader, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that evolved from the Janjaweed militia that committed atrocities in Darfurr, as pressure mounted for transferring control of the country from the military to civilian leaders. The United States and other countries urged the generals to make peace and put the transition to democracy back on track.

Is there any hope for democracy now?

The generals' willingness to unleash "full-scale military warfare" on Khartoum illustrates "just how far the military will go to cling to power," said The Daily Maverick (South Africa) in an editorial. Burhan and his rival, known as Hemedti, signed the political Framework Agreement, along with pro-democracy elements led by the mainstream Forces of Freedom and Change, in Dec. 2022, committing to helping put the transition to democratic, civilian rule "back on track." Now that the two generals have shown they are willing "to plunge their country into all-out warfare, regardless of civilian casualties," to control "the spoils," it seems unlikely "either would really submit to civilian rule."