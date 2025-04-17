'This is not an unusual story'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Why US colleges should cut back on international students'
David D'Alessandro at The Boston Globe
Many "schools accept large numbers of international students," so the "greatest trade deficit in the United States is not in sneakers, smartphones, and automobiles; it's in undergraduate and graduate students," says David D'Alessandro. International students "studying here should be protected." But "not only are we giving a major slice" of education "away to non-Americans, the universities engaging in this behavior are nonprofits receiving billions of dollars in federal funding that pay virtually nothing in income or property taxes."
'Save America's great link to Africa'
The Washington Post editorial board
The "African Growth and Opportunity Act has successfully reduced poverty on the continent," says The Washington Post editorial board. Its "success has bolstered U.S. influence in the world's youngest and fastest-growing continent." This "success is now at risk, another potential casualty of President Donald Trump's global trade war." It is "shortsighted to look at African trade as a zero-sum game." If it is "lost, the cost to America's standing and its future relationship with Africa would be incalculable."
'HHS cuts pose threats to older Americans' health and safety'
Kristin Lees Haggerty and Scott Bane at Newsweek
The "federal government announced major cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services," and the "reality of these cuts, which deserves far more attention than it has received, is the disproportionate impact they could have on older adults," say Kristin Lees Haggerty and Scott Bane. From "retired teachers and nurses to childless neighbors living with dementia, to family members who can no longer work after a life-changing accident — older Americans will feel these cuts acutely."
'After two years of war in Sudan, the world can no longer plead ignorance'
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at Al Jazeera
Two years ago "this week, a conflict erupted in Sudan that few anticipated would escalate so rapidly or persist for so long," says Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. What began as a "violent power struggle has become one of the worst and most neglected humanitarian crises of our time," as Sudan has been "plunged into a state of devastation." Too "few of these stories reach the headlines. This silence is dangerous. It breeds indifference and will cost more lives."
