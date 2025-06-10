AI: Will it soon take your job?
AI developers warn that artificial intelligence could eliminate half of all entry-level jobs within five years
A "white-collar bloodbath" could be imminent, said Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen in Axios.com. Dario Amodei, "one of the world's most powerful creators of artificial intelligence," warned last week that this rapidly advancing technology could wipe out half of all entry-level jobs and send unemployment soaring to 20% within five years. Most workers and lawmakers "just don't believe it" and aren't preparing for the coming transformation of workplaces, said the CEO of the AI firm Anthropic. But as AI rapidly approaches "superhuman intelligence," Amodei believes employers will start replacing tens of millions of workers in "as little as a couple of years." In software engineering, it's already begun, said Kevin Roose in The New York Times. Amodei recently unveiled a tireless AI coding program that can replace engineers earning six figures. Mark Zuckerberg plans to replace Meta's mid-level coders with AI, and LinkedIn and other firms have introduced "AI-first" policies, requiring managers to determine whether AI can perform a task before hiring a human. "Among people who pay close attention to what's happening in AI, alarms are starting to go off."
So far, at least, there's little evidence of an "AI jobs-pocalypse," said The Economist. Some firms that have tried to outsource work to AI have discovered the tech doesn't yet meet their needs, forcing them to slow their plans or hire back some human workers. Even if AI does disrupt the job market, "we've been here before," said Rich Lowry in National Review. In the late 20th century, personal computers drove down demand for typists, secretaries, and clerks, and factory automation threw manual laborers out of work. In a free market system, workers have to adapt to change, and once-comfortable jobs such as programming, consulting, and paralegals "shouldn't be immune from the effects of automation any more than factory work."
Still, change this dizzying requires some oversight, said Steven Levy in Wired. Not only does AI development threaten the job market, developers warn that it could become so superintelligent it will escape human control and make "catastrophic" decisions about our fate. Some AI systems have already tried to deceive their creators. But regulation of AI has "fallen out of favor" in the second Trump administration, and most tech leaders are urging us not to let China get ahead on AI. The U.S. appears to be racing "full-speed toward a future that it can't contain."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Is Trump's LA troop deployment about order or authoritarianism?
Talking Points President: 'We're going to have troops everywhere.'
-
Smithsonian asserts its autonomy from Trump
speed read The DC institution defied Trump's firing of National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet
-
Comedians to see on tour this summer
the week recommends Beat the heat with humor
-
The rise of 'vibe coding'
In The Spotlight Silicon Valley rush to embrace AI tools that allow anyone to code and create software
-
Is China winning the AI race?
Today's Big Question Or is it playing a different game than the US?
-
Silicon Valley's military ambitions
Feature Tech companies are replacing military contractors with AI, drones and battlefield systems
-
Google's new AI Mode feature hints at the next era of search
In the Spotlight The search giant is going all in on AI, much to the chagrin of the rest of the web
-
How the AI takeover might affect women more than men
The Explainer The tech boom is a blow to gender equality
-
Did you get a call from a government official? It might be an AI scam.
The Explainer Hackers may be using AI to impersonate senior government officers, said the FBI
-
What Elon Musk's Grok AI controversy reveals about chatbots
In the Spotlight The spread of misinformation is a reminder of how imperfect chatbots really are
-
Is Apple breaking up with Google?
Today's Big Question Google is the default search engine in the Safari browser. The emergence of artificial intelligence could change that.