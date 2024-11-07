Australia proposes social media ban before age 16

The pioneering law would institute an age limit for children to begin using social media and hold platforms responsible for preventing access before then

Teens in Sydney check their phones
'Social media is doing harm to our kids and I'm calling time on it,' said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
(Image credit: David Gray / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

Australia's government introduced legislation to bar people under 16 from social media. The age limit would take effect 12 months after being signed into law, giving Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and other social media companies time to figure out how to comply.

