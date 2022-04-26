The Daily Show's Trevor Noah marvels at all the Republicans who now have 'Jan. 6 amnesia'

"A little over a year ago, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the election from being certified, and they wanted declare Donald Trump Super-President Forever No Backsies," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "But the Capitol riot wasn't even the scariest thing that happened on Jan. 6, because you see, my friends, we're now finding out that something else happened that day: countless Republicans seem to have had their memories erased."

"I know it sounds crazy," Noah deadpanned, but to illustrate his point, he explained how House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rick Perry suddenly have no memory of what they said and did a little over a year ago, "and it looks like nobody has been hit harder by Jan. 6 amnesia" that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)," he added, showing Greene's testimony last week — and how her memory was briefly jogged by evidence. "Clearly this person's unqualified for Congress, because politicians are supposed to be good at lying," he sighed. "This was just embarrassing." Still, it would make a good prestige TV show, The Daily Show suggested.