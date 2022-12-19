Elon Musk's Twitter poll says he should step down as CEO

The results are in — Twitter users have officially voted for CEO Elon Musk to step down from his post.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted out a poll: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

After 17,502,391 votes, 57.5 percent of participants said Musk should resign from his role. The survey officially closed around 6:20 a.m. ET Monday morning, per NBC News. Musk had previously said he would eventually step down as CEO, as noted by The Verge's Alex Heath.

Reminder that Musk has repeatedly said both publicly and privately since before buying Twitter that he intends to find another CEO https://t.co/tVU93FdCUB — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) December 19, 2022

The crude-but-consequential poll arrived after a particularly volatile few days at Twitter HQ — earlier last week, the platform suspended a number of journalists for supposedly doxxing Musk in real-time, though the journalists affected denied ever doing so. Their accounts were reinstated Saturday following backlash. Then, on Sunday, Twitter announced it would no longer allow users to share links to rival social media websites, only to seemingly reverse the policy decision hours later.

In response to speculation about Musk's reasons for posting the poll in the first place, which saw some theorizing that he had already chosen a replacement and wanted a reason to start the hand-off, the CEO said "there is no successor" and "no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive." Others believe the poll could have something to do with the financial position of Musk's other company, Tesla; the electric carmaker's stock saw a premarket bump in the wake of Musk's poll.