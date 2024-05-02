The Week's daily updates – a better way to follow the news
Welcome to The Week's new website, an antidote to information overload
Make sense of the world
At a time when the news cycle is moving faster than ever, keeping up to date can feel like an impossible task. Here at The Week, we're excited to introduce you to our newly enhanced digital subscription, which makes staying informed easier (and more entertaining) than ever.
Distilled from dozens of the world’s most trusted news sources, our daily digests deliver the clarity and analysis you need to make up your own mind.
You can read them here on the website – or have them sent directly to your inbox. They will also be available in our app, alongside the digital edition of the weekly magazine.
The Week, every day of the week
Each daily digest includes a blend of breaking news and analysis, chosen by our editors.
Morning Report: A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, each weekday morning. View sample
Evening Review: The most compelling analysis of the day, as well as cultural highlights and talking points, each weekday evening. View sample
Saturday Wrap: A look back at some of the stories that passed under the radar over the past seven days, from The Week magazine. View sample
Sunday Shortlist: A collection of the magazine's TV, film and book reviews. View sample
To find out more about our subscription packages, click here
