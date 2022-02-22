Stock market down as Russia steps up aggression against Ukraine

The stock market trended down on Tuesday as Russia and Ukraine continued to barrel toward full-scale war, Reuters reported.

Per Reuters, "According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 43.94 points, or 1.01%, to end at 4,304.64 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 164.31 points, or 1.21%, to 13,383.76. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 484.09 points, or 1.42%, to 33,595.09."

Stocks actually rebounded slightly after President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Included are measures targeting two large Russian financial institutions, the country's sale of sovereign debt abroad, and Russia's oligarchs and their families.

Biden also said more sanctions will follow if Russia continues its aggression.

But, as scholars Edward Fishman and Chris Miller wrote last month for Politico, ""The only sanctions that stand a chance of deterring Putin are going to hurt us, too."

Speaking at a security conference in Munich during the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris warned that war between Russia and Ukraine would likely result in increased energy costs for Americans. She added that the Biden administration is "taking very specific … steps to mitigate what that cost might be, if it happens."

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. imports more oil from Russia than from any other nation except Canada.