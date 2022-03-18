Poland to formally propose peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Poland will formally propose a peacekeeping mission in Russia-invaded Ukraine at the next NATO summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed Friday, per Reuters.

The idea for an international mission was initially shared Tuesday, after leaders from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Reuters notes.

The officials, who arrived via train "in a show of high-level backing" for Zelensky, were briefed on the war and were the first foreign leaders to visit Kyiv since Russia's attack began.

"I think that it is necessary to have a peace mission — NATO, possibly some wider international structure — but a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory," Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said at a news conference. "It will be a mission that will strive for peace, to give humanitarian aid, but at the same time it will also be protected by appropriate forces, armed forces," he added.

Kacynzski is seen as the main decision-maker in Poland, per Reuters.