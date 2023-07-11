Tuberville's blocking of military promotions leaves Marine Corps without confirmed leader

For the first time since 1910, the United States Marine Corps does not have a Senate-confirmed leader.

Since December, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has been blocking senior military nominations because he is angry over the Pentagon policy that covers the travel costs for service members seeking abortions while serving in states where the procedure is banned. Gen. David Berger stepped down as commandant of the Marine Corps on Monday, and without a permanent successor in place, Gen. Eric Smith will serve as acting commandant.

During the relinquishment of command ceremony on Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there is "a sacred duty to do right by those who volunteer to wear the cloth of our nation," and "everyone here is looking forward to the rapid confirmation of a distinguished successor to Gen. Berger." Berger agreed, saying, "I'm with you, Mr. Secretary. We need the Senate to do their job so that we can have a sitting commandant that's appointed and confirmed."

Tuberville defended his actions, telling CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Monday that with Republicans in the minority in the Senate, "the only power we have is to put a hold on something." In May, seven former defense secretaries wrote a letter saying the hold is "harming military readiness and risks damaging U.S. national security." Collins asked Tuberville if he knows better than those former officials. "They were nominated, they weren't elected," he responded. "I was elected to represent the people of Alabama in this country."

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Monday that "hundreds of well-qualified military leaders are now being held up by Sen. Tuberville," and because of the delays, the Defense Department is requesting some officers hold off on retiring. Others have been asked to take on more senior duties, but since they cannot officially be promoted until they are confirmed by the Senate, they haven't received pay increases.