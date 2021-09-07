Texas Gov. Greg Abbott slammed for not understanding 'pregnancy or periods or facts' after abortion ban comments

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) angered quite a few doctors and pundits on Tuesday, after misleadingly claiming that his state's extreme new abortion ban still allows rape or incest victims "at least six weeks" to get an abortion.

The highly-criticized law, which went into effect last week, criminalizes and thus effectively bans abortions at the (incredibly early) six week mark, and makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Abbott told a reporter that the law does not force a rape or incest victim to carry a pregnancy to term because "obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion." He went on to make clear that Texas will work "tirelessly" to make sure "we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas."

The governor quickly found himself in a torrent of online criticism, with doctors and pundits pointing out that not only do most women not even know they are pregnant at the six-week mark, the law does not necessarily allow an individual six weeks to get an abortion; it bans the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, a distinction that makes all the difference. Furthermore, critics took issue with Abbott's characterization of rape and the circumstances in which it happens.

For what Gov. Abbott is saying here to be true, you would have to start planning for an abortion a week or two before even having sex that results in a pregnancy. — Lauren Kelley (@lauren_kelley) September 7, 2021

I'm sorry to be this cynical, but #SB8 doesn't exactly disincentivize rape in any way https://t.co/Cu1wjtgkZ0 — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) September 7, 2021

This is called a (very awkward) pivot. It's what Greg Abbott does right after he lies through his teeth in this response. https://t.co/WDOaOaX8C1 — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) September 7, 2021

You can't get **rapists in a child's own family** "off the streets." You can't Minority Report a first-time rapist "off the streets" before it happens. That's not how that works. Hiding behind copy-paste law & order language doesn't change those realities. https://t.co/OBr5EKDj1x — Jessica Shortall🧂🥴 (@jessicashortall) September 7, 2021

Gov @GregAbbott_TX clearly does not understand pregnancy or periods or facts. 6 wks gestation is 2 weeks after a missed period ASSUMING you have “normal” 28 day cycles, which many people do not. https://t.co/Uq39QlTkWv — Dr. Jenn Conti (@doctorjenn) September 7, 2021

That's not how pregnancy -- or how arresting people for rape, a crime that is chronically underreported -- works. https://t.co/uZdm8S3kkL — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) September 7, 2021

This is shameful. First, 6 weeks is 6 weeks from the 1st day of the woman's last period, closer to 4 weeks & putting the onus on victims to focus on this to the exclusion of all else, in an environment of fear & shame isn't even a pretend effort at protecting their rights. https://t.co/QzDKV2httT — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 7, 2021

Omg. 1. Because of the way pregnancies are dated, there absolutely is not 6 weeks to get an abortion after rape. 2. We don’t even process rape kits in Texas so not sure how we’re gonna eliminate rape. I hate it here. https://t.co/AyC0pCDCNt — Dr. Christine Eady Mann (@DrChristineMann) September 7, 2021

Abbott also on Tuesday signed into law the contentious, state GOP-backed elections overhaul, which will introduce a whole slew of voting restrictions in Texas. In July, Lonestar Democrats fled the state in protest of the legislation, which they believe is an effort to "weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP's eroding dominance," per The Associated Press.