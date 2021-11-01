Washington Post investigation details red flags federal law enforcement overlooked before Jan. 6

In the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, tips were coming into the FBI and Department of Homeland Security about explicit threats of violence made by people who said they planned on going to Washington, D.C., when Congress was certifying the election, but top federal law enforcement officials didn't appear to understand the gravity of what was taking place, The Washington Post reports.

On Sunday, the Post published an investigation into the events of Jan. 6, after speaking with more than 230 people and going through thousands of internal law enforcement reports and memos, court documents, videos, images, and audio recordings. There were plenty of warning signs in the weeks ahead of Jan. 6, with tips coming in from across the United States about online forums where posters vowed to go to D.C. to fight for former President Donald Trump, as he falsely claimed the election was rigged.

The country's regional homeland security offices — known as fusion centers — were getting reports from social media companies, which had flagged users who wrote about disrupting Congress on Jan. 6 and hurting lawmakers, the Post reports. The leaders of the fusion centers got on a phone call a few days before Jan. 6, and shared tips — one example was extremist groups and militias from the northeastern U.S. circulating radio frequencies to use near the Capitol, the Post reports. The head of D.C.'s fusion center became so concerned, he asked the city's health department to call local hospitals and tell them to prepare for a mass casualty event.

On Dec. 20, one tipster called the FBI and said some Trump supporters online were discussing ways to sneak guns into D.C., where they intended to "overrun" police and arrest members of Congress, the Post reports. They were under the impression they had "orders from the president," the tipster said, and planned where to meet to caravan together into D.C. One poster specifically mentioned Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the Post reports, and while this tip was passed along to law enforcement agencies in D.C., the matter was quickly closed; Romney's office told the Post it could not find any records showing they were notified about the threat.

In late December, the FBI received three screenshots from social networking site Parler, which showed posts from a person who threatened to kill politicians and stated, "Don't be surprised if we take the #capital building." For the most part, the FBI considered posts about bringing firearms into D.C. and harming lawmakers and police officers to be protected under the First Amendment, as they were "largely aspirational," senior FBI officials told the Post.

FBI informants notified the agency that Trump supporters were paying close attention when he tweeted on Dec. 19, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" One informant voluntarily contacted the FBI and sent dozens of messages between members of the Three Percenters, saying that this Tweet, as well as a video Trump later posted titled "Fight for Trump," were "literally" taken as "a call to arms," the Post reports.

Several of the agencies contacted by the Post for comment said they are complying with investigations and learning from what happened in an attempt to stop future acts of violence. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich told the Post its investigation was "fake news" and referred to the people who stormed the Capitol as "agitators not associated with" Trump.